Friendship Review: Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Skewer the Bromance Comedy

The first act of Friendship certainly puts you in the poor bastard’s shoes. In the first scene during a group-help session for cancer patients, Craig’s wife Tami (Kate Mara) reveals she’s been in remission for months. She also says she hasn’t had an orgasm in twice as long. Craig swallows his embarrassment and pride in the same breath, just as he does in the next sequence when Tami and their teenage son (Jack Dylan Grazer) ignore Craig as he pleads for one of them to see “the new Marvel” with him. Fine, want to go to dinner with dad? Do anything!? Yet his wife and child are literally framed as practical lovers, with the son kissing his mom goodbye for the night, while Craig sits alone in a recliner abandoned in a wide frame. It might as well be a desert island.

In this context, Craig falling for Rudd’s dreamy smile and nonchalant demeanor after Austin and his wife move in next door makes sense. It’s even sweet as Austin leads Craig on an adventure through the local sewer like this is the fun half of a Stephen King book about kids and clowns. Later he invites the neighbor to see his cover band with the bros.

Through it all, DeYoung suffuses the film with the tension of a punchline withheld. The slow boil awkwardness of Robinson’s overeager smile begs for the shoe to drop—for the bad thing to happen. It might therefore take most of the film for some to realize Craig is the bad thing. And like a bomb, it’s only a matter of time before he consumes everyone near him in a cringe comedy inferno.

The appeal of this approach is that Friendship takes on the gait and suspense of a New Hollywood tragedy while slowly extracting its laughs ever at Craig’s expense. In another’s hands, this might have really been a eulogy about the loss of connection in the age of technology. But right down to the revelation of Craig’s career as an app designer who’s responsible for making smartphone programs more addictive, the emphasis is Craig is the author of his own lifelong cosmic joke.

Mara’s Tami is clearly drowning Craig out, but dropped lines about off-screen subplots involving her high school ex clue us into the fact Craig is even less engaged in the lives of his family. Everything from his subjective point-of-view is confirmation that he’s taken for granted and neglected; a victim befitting his age. But if he represents any kind of damaged masculinity, it is of the fragile, deluded variety that in a different time would have worn a mohawk and followed Harvey Keitel down a dark alley. Today, it’s a wonder he isn’t whining on X about there being a Latina Snow White.

Robinson’s macabre pity-party grows only louder as the indignities pile up and we finally enter the outright surreal. In its most successful moments, the film even achieves a fairytale dreaminess. It’s almost a happily ever after as we watch this schmuck torch friendships, a marriage, and a career all while in constant search for why no one cares.