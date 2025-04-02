Tommy Boy Remains the Greatest Testament of Chris Farley’s Comedic Genius

A Friendly Giant

By his own admission, Farley wasn’t the first energetic big man in Saturday Night Live history. Farley idolized the show’s original maniac John Belushi, remembering fondly how his father would lose himself in laughter while watching Belushi perform. When Farley joined SNL‘s cast in 1990, he initially presented himself in the Belushi mold. Motivational speaker Matt Foley, which he and Bob Odenkirk created while they were both at Second City in Chicago, highlights the Belushi influence. In his introductory sketch, Matt terrorizes the suburban family who hires him, bellowing in their faces about his life in a van down by the river. The sketch ends with the family locking the doors and huddling in fear when Matt threatens to move in with them.

Matt has plenty of the boiling rage that marked Odenkirk’s early work, long before he would snuggle his Little Women. But Farley plays it like the second coming of Belushi’s diner or samurai characters. Matt’s also one of Farley’s signature characters. But he lacks the later quality that made Farley unique from Belushi—that made Farley one of the most beloved actors in SNL history. He lack’s Farley’s innate sweetness.

Later sketches would make use of Farley’s guilelessness and Midwestern affability, most notably The Chris Farley Show, in which he shyly asked guests such as Martin Scorsese and Paul McCartney awkward and obvious questions. But no work captured Farley’s mixture of manic energy and inherent kindness like Tommy Boy.

Chaos Across the Midwest

Released in 1995 and directed by Peter Segal, Tommy Boy stars Farley as Tommy Callahan, scion of successful auto parts manufacturer Callahan Auto, based in Sandusky, Ohio. A party boy who skates by on his charm and family fortune, Tommy earns the ire of Richard (David Spade), who had to work hard to earn a top position at the company.

When Tommy’s dad (Brian Dennehy) drops dead after marrying the duplicitous Beverley (Bo Derek), she and her con partner Paul (Rob Lowe) enact a plan to sell the Callahan company to an unscrupulous rival in Chicago. This would also in effect put most of the workers in Sandusky out of a job. To save the company, Tommy and Richard must therefore go on a tour of the Midwest, doing everything they can to sell Callahan’s revolutionary new brake pads and thwart Beverley’s plan.

As you might expect, that setup from screenwriters Bonnie and Terry Turner largely exists as a spine on which to graft comic set pieces. Each places Farley’s outsized persona against Spade’s reserved snark. Thanks to that structure, Tommy Boy has plenty of space to show off all the varieties of Farley’s approach.