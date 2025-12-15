Wake Up Dead Man Cast: Ranking the Knives Out Characters By Scenery Chewing

Spaeny is decent as Simone, a former concert cellist who (literally) buys into what Monsignor Wicks is selling, but this feels like a bit of an underwhelming role for the actress at this point in her career. We’re used to seeing her do a lot more.

11. Andrew Scott as Lee Ross

Andrew Scott knows how to chew scenery, there’s absolutely no doubt about it. You only need to have seen his larger-than-life performance as Moriarty in the BBC’s Sherlock to understand that! But he can also do subdued, and his turn as sci-fi writer Lee Ross in this movie is definitely more of a subtle one from Scott, stepping aside to let O’Connor’s new “hot priest” take up the mantle.

Still, Scott plays Ross perfectly as a writer who’s lost his edge and is desperately trying to find it in someone else, even if he has to isolate himself beyond the realms of creativity. Many of the laughs stemming from Scott’s character come from the sets and props around him in Wake Up Dead Man, with his silly but convincing tomes and his ludicrous moat being the more standout stuff.

10. Kerry Washington as Vera Draven, Esq.

The town’s lawyer doesn’t have much to do in Wake Up Dead Man, but Kerry Washington certainly sells a mean take on cigarette smoking as Vera Draven. She can smoke in frustration, smoke in boredom, smoke in exhaustion, and she can also smoke in satisfaction, conveying a lot of Vera’s emotions without dialogue.

9. Mila Kunis as Geraldine Scott

Mila Kunis is just fine as Geraldine Scott, a local police chief in the movie’s rural town. The actress’s performance doesn’t break the mold, but yep, she’s just fine. However, most of her screen time is spent in exasperation as she chases after Benoit Blanc and Reverend Jud Duplenticy, so she doesn’t really have a chance to wow audiences with anything else.

8. Daryl McCormack as Cy Draven

Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack gets Cy Draven’s irritating wannabe politician-turned-influencer just right. With his camera always ready to capture the “drama” of the mystery so he can spin it to his advantage, Draven’s failson persona reaches its natural conclusion when he misses the family inheritance that he has in no way earned, only to storm out ready to start another infuriating line of grift. McCormack does the most with the character, but at the end of the day, he’s just another Knives Out red herring.