No Knives Out for J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson as They Reunite With a Star Wars Joke

It looks like the persistent fan misconception that there’s a rift between Star Wars directors J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson will finally be put to bed. The two reunited on stage for a Q&A about Johnson’s Knives Out threequel, Wake Up Dead Man, this week, and the man behind The Last Jedi immediately had a Star Wars gag ready for the crowd.

“Let’s talk about the franchise trilogy everyone wants to hear our thoughts about,” he said, taking a beat before adding, “Let’s talk about Knives Out.”

The joke drew laughs from Abrams and the crowd, who’d just been treated to a screening of Wake Up Dead Man. Abrams called the film “an incredible accomplishment” that was “beyond” being called the best Knives Out movie.

He also revealed that Johnson had spoken to him during the writing process because he wasn’t sure whether expanding Knives Out’s tone for the third movie would work. Acknowledging that the film’s central character doesn’t show up for quite a while, Johnson admitted he was “very worried,” but that perhaps this fear meant it was worth doing.