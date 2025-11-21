Rian Johnson Crushes Our Muppet Knives Out Dreams

As the release date for the third Knives Out installment, Wake Up Dead Man, approaches, speculation has already started to ramp up for where the franchise goes from here. Director Rian Johnson has made it pretty clear that he’d like to continue telling stories in this universe, so the real question (outside of whether Netflix signs back up to distribute more films) is what sort of bizarre case Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc will solve next.

“Creatively, I feel energized after making this one,” he told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere for Wake Up Dead Man. “Daniel and I are already starting to formulate… what could the next one be if we do another one?”

What that actually means at the moment is anyone’s guess. But what we do know is that Johnson’s not planning to take advantage of the internet’s favorite (and often repeated) suggestion, which is that Blanc’s next murder case should somehow involve the Muppets. This truly isn’t as weird as it sounds; folks online love speculating about adding the popular Jim Henson creatures to various franchises, and a potential version of Knives Out featuring Kermit or Miss Piggy has been a topic of discussion for some years.

Unfortunately, Johnson seems to have no plans to actually make one. During a recent appearance on THR’s Awards Chatter podcast, Johnson manages to crush all of our dreams by insisting that there’s no way that a crossover between Blanc’s world and that of the felt-made puppets could realistically work.