Wakanda Forever Box Office Proves ‘Superhero Movie Fatigue’ Is Overstated

Consider that since movie theaters began opening up in earnest following the vaccine rollouts in 2021, four of the five biggest opening weekends have been Marvel Studios movies: Spider-Man: No Way Home, whose $260.1 million debut is second only to Avengers: Endgame overall; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4 million); this weekend’s Wakanda Forever; and Thor: Love and Thunder ($144.2 million). The only non-MCU movie to crack the top five openings is Jurassic World Dominion, and even that only surpassed Thor 4 by less than $1 million.

Release after release, and opening weekend after opening weekend, audiences are turning up to MCU movies with a consistency and sense of brand loyalty that is the envy of Hollywood. In fact, the only one that really underperformed in Phase 4 (not counting Black Widow, which was released day-and-date on Disney+) was Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, which opened last November to $71.3 million.

In other words, the one movie where Marvel went really far afield from its house formula is the only one that opened significantly lower than studio expectations and failed to turn a profit theatrically. One might even posit the lesson learned here is (sadly) to continue coloring within the lines.

With that said, there is some boffo evidence that Marvel Studios is not receiving the same universal applause from audiences that most of their Phase Three lineup did. Both Doctor Strange 2 and Thor 4 received “B+” CinemaScores, the lowest scores MCU movies have ever earned outside of Eternals (which received a “B” from general audiences, according to the industry pollsters). And to be sure that trend should give Marvel pause as it’s widely believed anything below an “A-” signals poor word of mouth.

But while that truism proved accurate to an extent—both of those summer releases dropped 67 percent in their second weekends—Multiverse of Madness still continued to perform exceedingly well overall, grossing $956 million worldwide. And it probably could’ve crossed the arbitrary $1 billion threshold if Disney hadn’t elected to put it on Disney+ within 45 days of its opening. And considering the first Doctor Strange grossed only $678 million total, that increase of about 30 percent in revenue pretty much moots a major second weekend drop… or online chatter about the end being nigh.

Has Marvel’s fourth phase been as satisfying for fans as what came out previously? The answer likely differs from fan to fan. However, the media perception that Phase 4 has been a huge disappointment may have more to do with critical perceptions of the movies’ quality than the general audiences’ opinion. The latter continue to treat attending the latest MCU movie with the dedication of a religious holiday.