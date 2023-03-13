Star Trek: The Next Generation Star Defends Despised Episode

This post contains light spoilers for Star Trek: Picard season three.

It’s a good time to be a fan of Dr. Beverly Crusher. After getting relegated to the background of the four movies released after Star Trek: The Next Generation, Starfleet’s best doctor is at the center of the current season of Star Trek: Picard. The story finds Picard and his former Number One William T. Riker coming to rescue Dr. Crusher and her best son Jack, leading to surprising revelations about her relationship with Jean-Luc. We’re only a few episodes into the season so far, but it’s already shaping up to be one of Crusher’s best stories, right up there with “Remember Me” and “The Big Goodbye.”

And it’s from that perspective that Crusher actor Gates McFadden can look back at one of her most infamous episodes. Although people of refined taste see the value in “Sub Rosa,” the episode has long been a staple of “Worst TNG Episode” lists. The episode follows Beverly Crusher as she arrives on Planet Scotland for her grandmother’s funeral. While going through her grandmother’s belongings, Crusher discovers a candle haunted by a ghost called Ronin, who immediately seduces her.

McFadden has long maintained a sense of humor about the ep, but she spoke about it in stronger terms in a recent interview with TrekMovie. The interviewers noted that McFadden got to joke about the episode when Lower Decks star Tawny Newsome dropped by her podcast Gates McFadden InvestiGates, but that Voyager‘s Kate Mulgrew had no idea about “Sub Rosa.” When asked if she was embarrassed by having to describe the ep, McFadden laughed it off.