Why the Sadness of The Holdovers Ending Is So Deeply Happy

Take for example Calvin Lamb. He was a promising, popular graduate of Barton Academy, only he was Black, and unlike the vast majority of his classmates, the son of a single mother who took a job managing Barton’s cafeteria to pay for her son’s tuition. There was no money for college, so when he was drafted into the Vietnam War, he was looking forward to attending college on the G.I. Bill upon his return. Only he was killed in action. His mother Mary, (yeah, a name about as unsubtle as Payne’s own would be in a screenplay) is spending her first Christmas without Calvin alone at Barton too.

Da’vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building) is by far the favored winner for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars this year. Randolph turns the problematic trope of a Black female matron figure on its head. Between herself, Hunham, and Angus, Mary is particularly isolated in her fresh grief and has little emotional energy for nurturing anyone. Her pointed distrust of the little rich white students is clear when she won’t eat the dinner she prepared with them. Hunham and Mary bond over bottles of whiskey in her faculty apartment, making gentle fun of the rich jerks around them and their crappy, craven boss, Woodrup. Angus soon edges closer to these older holdovers, seeing them separately from their official Barton roles.

Hunham, it turns out, returned to the safety of Barton only a few years after graduating from the prep school. Other classmates graduated from Ivy League schools and attained that promised success—Woodrup was even a former student of Hunham—but Hunham isn’t at Barton to inspire anyone or to excel at his own career.

He’s society’s unwanted holdover, with a frankly unbelievable amount of unfortunate metaphorical medical conditions including hemorrhoids, a lazy eye, and to really make sure audiences know how off-putting Hunham is, the extremely rare Fish Odor Syndrome. He literally stinks and perhaps that’s why he is resigned to masking his odor with too much bourbon and cigarettes.

Although, in fairness, it is 1970 and if the smoking indoors didn’t give it away, the fact that there’s actual snow on the ground every day of December sure does.

A Boy with a Chance to Get Out

While Hunham wrestles with his lost opportunities and Mary with her pain, Angus is also struggling with a secret personal loss that makes him lash out—which is the dramatic peril of the story, for if he gets expelled from Barton Academy, he’ll be shipped off to military school and from there, most likely, Vietnam. Nonetheless, Angus still has his reasons for desperately wanting to sneak away to Boston for the winter break and after much, much convincing, Hunham, Mary, and Angus take an unauthorized overnight visit that ends with revelations all around.