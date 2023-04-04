Super Mario’s Creator Relaxes His Stance On Violent Video Games

Semantics aside, Miyamoto’s statement is honestly quite surprising. It might sound like a standard statement on a potentially sensitive subject, but compared to Miyamoto’s previous statements on violent video games, it represents a pretty significant pivot from his previous position.

In 2009, Miyamoto said that he’s he was “concerned that many developers focus just on excessive violence in order to stimulate people’s minds” and that he hopes “parents take advantage of age ratings when letting their children play.” In 2020, he said that he resists “the idea that it’s O.K. to simply kill all monsters” and that it would be great if “video-game makers took more steps to shift the perspective” on violence in video games. He’s also previously referenced the bullying problems in Japan when explaining why he and Nintendo typically focus on more wholesome gaming experiences.

That’s always been the more interesting part of Miyamoto’s beliefs. Miyamoto personally not wanting to make violent video games has never been in doubt, but there’s always been some doubt regarding how his stance on the subject affected the rest of Nintendo. Nintendo has been criticized in the past for being so slow to embrace certain modern trends related to violence in gaming. For instance, Nintendo spent years keeping the GTA franchise away from its major consoles (handheld spin-off titles notwithstanding). There have always been questions about whether or not Miyamoto and Nintendo have been a little too adamant at times about not offering adult gamers easier access to Mature titles via their platforms.

While this statement shouldn’t be taken as a sign that Miyamoto is about to drop the hottest battle royale title of the summer, it could be interpreted to represent Nintendo’s softening stance on the matter. The Switch allows you to access far more Mature titles than previous Nintendo consoles did (including the remastered GTA Trilogy), and there have been quite a few talks about more Call of Duty games coming to Nintendo consoles as part of Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition. It should also be noted that the popularity of the Yakuza and Dark Souls franchises has seemingly inspired more traditional Japanese studios to adopt new philosophies. Even Final Fantasy 16 is darker and more violent than some recent entries have been.

So while Miyamoto himself will probably not make a truly violent video game during his life, it’s certainly interesting to hear that he seems so much more accepting of the role violent video games play and how his titles often serve as a counterbalance to those trends.