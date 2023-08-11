The Last Voyage of the Demeter Fails to Realize What Makes Dracula Scary

The potential suspense of any story where a group of characters are killed off one-by-one is incalculable by even a skippers’ clearest telescopic spyglass. This is true whether the numbers are depleted by aliens as in John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982), or a mysterious island guest, like the Agatha Christie murder mystery And Then There Were None (1945), which is all The Last Voyage of the Demeter aims to offer. Yet there is no visceral suspense to this one. Nothing builds, clues are dropped as clumsily as a crate on a shipyard, and you have to step over them to get past the irony.

In an unintentional running joke, the film’s director wants us to always know this is a horror movie. We are sonically reminded from the opening credits that this is going to be scary, and the soundtrack works overtime to assert this when what’s onscreen cannot. At one point, young Toby is having some fun in the warm brown wooden hulls of the ship, and the score kicks in with a dark dissonant chord, but there’s no apparent cause onscreen. At least there’s a reason to interrupt the giddy sea shanty lustily sung by the crew with an ominous overture: Their singalong was beginning to sound as alarming as the monster in the storage hold.

The film navigates the same charts as the log, but goes off course. The Last Voyage of the Demeter wants to be Alien on the high seas, but drifts into shark week. It’s not like they need a bigger boat. There is probably a justifiable need to see the raw horror of the vampire in this movie; it offsets the romantic villain of more recent Gothic fantasies, and the Demeter is the perfect setting for that aspect of the Dracula persona. The hulls creek, the meat goes rotten, the rats have jumped ship. There is nothing but a predator and its prey. It is a universal terror, pure, basic instinct. Survival of the fittest.

In the film, Dracula is a frail animal, desperate for blood. When his goodie bag, Anna, begins breathing air instead of dirt, he moves on to other animals. And once he kills the first crew member, he takes on the demonic quality which so oppressed the Transylvanian villagers. Dracula is still an animal, but with the underlying sense of a recognizable intelligence.

Dracula’s multi-fanged teeth are crooked and razor-sharp, but in the right light could pass as the very bad teeth of an elderly man. The best scene of the film captures this. Dracula is the terrifying vampire nightmare figure with no hint of the dashing caped invader. He is patterned on the stowaway traveler in the silent classic Nosferatu (1922), but even Max Schreck brought some disturbing eroticism to the role. His Count Orlok had heart. He grabbed it from Ellen Hutter (Greta Schröder) while she was dreaming, but he has it. One missed opportunity is that when a vampire is merely a monster it can only cause mopery on the high seas. Vampires are best when they’re distressingly seductive; it adds to impact to the shock. A simple kiss can tear apart a throat. This film’s poor sailors,however, have only horror to contend with between ports.

In the book, the crew is horrifically dispatched by an “it,” according to the log’s description of the tall, pale man onboard killing each isolated sailor. Javier Botet’s Dracula in Demeter is thus an unadulterated bestial version of the immortal bloodsucker. The actor displayed his powers of contortion as the homeless leper in It Chapter One (2017) and has kept in shape since. The hungry creature is supposed to look fragile, but is far too agile. He only comes across as dangerous. The book’s log unveils a villainous, unseen, master manipulator. The film gives us an eating machine.