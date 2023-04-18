The Flash Movie Has an Amazing Michael Keaton Batman ’89 Callback

By now, we all know one of The Flash movie’s key selling points is the return of Michael Keaton as the Dark Knight for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns. Keaton is all over the marketing for what’s shaping up to be WB’s biggest superhero blockbuster of the year, reciting classic lines like “I’m Batman” right into the camera to the glee of all the ’80s and ’90s kids who grew up with his Caped Crusader. Director Andy Muschietti and his design team have even brought back the yellow oval on the Batsuit.

Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster is in the film too of course, and so are Sasha Calle’s Supergirl and Michael Shannon as a revived General Zod. Ben Affleck even reprises his Batman role one last time to put a bow on the Snyderverse version of the character. But the trailers haven’t been shy about promoting Keaton as the big ticket item, his Dark Knight central to Barry Allen’s adventure through the DC multiverse. This includes the latest TV spots now making the rounds online, which give us whole new looks at Keaton in the movie, both with the cowl and without it.

Check them out below:

Here’s the Batwing TV Spot in HD! #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/mYWMkQXwR7 — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) April 14, 2023

The latter teaser not only promises a new, full-length trailer on April 25 (watch this space) but also delivers one of the best Keaton Batman easter eggs we’ve seen yet in the film’s substantial marketing campaign. We watch in the six-second promo as Keaton jumps out of the Batwing and into the night sky, just as one of the two Barrys played by Miller wonders whether Batman has a parachute. (Clearly, he’s not up on all the advantages of owning a high-tech cape.) It’s during this short sequence that The Flash recreates one of the most iconic shots from Tim Burton’s original 1989 Batman.