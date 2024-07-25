Deadpool & Wolverine Post-Credit Scenes Break MCU Mold

A Sweet Mid-Credits Remembrance of the Fox Universe

One of the best gags in the MCU occurs at the start of Spider-Man: Far From Home, set just after the events of Avengers: Endgame. We see a tribute montage for the fallen heroes, Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow. Set to Whitney Houston’s rendition of “I Will Always Love You,” the montage features stock photos of the heroes, complete with Getty Images watermarks. The scene ends by revealing the In Memoriam video was produced by Peter Parker’s high school. It’s the work of teens with more sincerity than talent.

That gag, along the Deadpool character’s general irreverence, makes the Deadpool & Wolverine mid-credits sequence all the more surprising. Instead of the usual scenes of characters from the movie, or even some joke at the MCU post-credits scene gimmick’s expense, the mid-credits sequence here begins a close-up of the doors to Patrick Stewart’s Cerebro room opening.

Then we see behind-the-scenes footage of the various 20th Century Fox superhero movies, much of it for the first time, inter-cut with scenes from the films. There’s Hugh Jackman back in 2000, talking about his first day on set as Wolverine. There’s Chris Evans and Jessica Alba, cracking wise while shooting the climax to Fantastic Four from 2005. There’s Jennifer Garner practicing her ninja moves with sais as Elektra before the image fades into shots of the Thing from 2005 and 2015. We see Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence break character while filming their scenes on-set. And finally, there’s Ryan Reynolds doing a B-roll interview on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, talking about the connection he feels to Deadpool. It’s a character he says means a lot to him.

This montage is accompanied by “The Time of Your Life” by Green Day, the ultimate high school graduation song. Between its whole-hearted, acoustic nostalgia and cheesy playfulness, the mid-credit sequence feels like a final goodbye to the Fox cinematic universe. Even if Deadpool & Wolverine leaves many of the characters still alive in their own universe, the credit sequence seems to close the book on the characters and the journey that began with X-Men in 2000.

To be sure, the nostalgia play works, especially to those of us who have watched the movies since 2000 and recognize the behind-the-scenes footage from the DVD special features we would watch again and again. That said, even diehards have to admit that many of these movies are terrible. Sure, it’s nice to see Reynolds talk about how much he loves Deadpool, but his performance in X-Men Origins: Wolverine was barely Deadpool in name, let alone anything else. No matter how much people like Garner as an actor, Elektra was a lifeless slog. No one pines to see any part of the 2015 Fantastic Four again, no matter how much Miles Teller grins at his co-stars.

Worse, Marvel seems to know that the Fox movies sucked and almost congratulates itself for putting the series out of misery. The mid-credit scene plays almost like Marvel positioning the movies made before the MCU as noble failures, failures that we can finally put behind us.