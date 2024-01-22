The Biggest Animated Movies Coming in 2024

Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim (December 13)

Say what you want about the Peter Jackson trilogy, some people still say the definitive Lord of the Rings movie comes from animator Ralph Bakshi, with his surreal, partially rotoscoped movie from 1978. The franchise gets an equally idiosyncratic filmmaker to direct its next animated feature, Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim. Kenji Kamiyama, who made several Ghost in the Shell series as well as Blade Runner: Lotus helms this prequel, set 261 years before Lord of the Rings. At this point, we still don’t know if screenwriters Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou will find a way to put Tom Bombadil into the story.

Watchmen (TBA)

Even almost 40 years later, the 12-part maxi-series Watchmen still wields heavy influence, inspiring adaptations terrible and amazing. For its latest take on the Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons classic, DC is turning to their successful line of direct-to-video animated films. At this point, we don’t know who will be involved or when the movie will actually release in 2024. But as long as it’s not another motion comic, it won’t be the worst version of the book.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (TBA)

If you’re reading this, you may have read about the Looney Tunes movie written by James Gunn, which initially went the way of Batgirl and was canceled by Warner Bros head David Zaslav after it was completed. The Day the Earth Blew Up is not that movie. Rather, this direct-to-video release stars Eric Bauza as Porky Pig and Daffy Duck, who discover an alien invasion. The movie comes from writer Kevin Costello and directed by Peter Browngardt, creator of Uncle Grandpa and of the most recent Loony Tunes shorts for HBO Max.

Ultraman: Rising (TBA)

With the MonsterVerse and Godzilla Minus One bringing kaiju back into the mainstream, the time is right for the return of the greatest kaiju fighter, Ultraman. The latest take on the long-running Japanese superhero comes from directors Shannon Tindle, who worked on Kubo and the Two Strings and Foster’s Home for Imaginary People, and John Aoshima. Christopher Sean voices Ultraman and his alter-ego Ken Sato, whose life turns upside down after he adopts a baby kaiju. Written by Tindle and Marc Haimes, Ultraman: Rising comes to Netflix later this year.

Spellbound (TBA)

Once titled Split, the upcoming Skydance Animation film changed the name of their upcoming film to Spellbound after M. Night Shyamalan scooped them on that name. Director Vicky Jenson, who helmed Shrek alongside Andre Adamson, kept the story written by Linda Woolverton, Lauren Hynek, and Elizabeth Martin. Rachel Zegler voices Princess Ellian, who must stop the magical curse separating her kingdom into two halves. The movie features new songs from Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, the duo who earned a Tony nomination for Sister Act: The Musical and won a Grammy for their work on Tangled.

Fixed (TBA)

Many impressive names have already filled this list, but real animation nerds take pause when they see Genndy Tartakovsky. The genius behind Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and the Star Wars: Clone Wars shorts returns with Fixed, applying his dynamic visual style to a raunchy story about a dog (voiced by Adam Devine) enjoying one last night intact before getting neutered the next day. Tartakovsky wrote the screenplay with The Simpson‘s veteran Jon Vitti, an R-rated tale that stars Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, and Fred Armisen.