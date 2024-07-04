The Best Patriotic Movies to Watch this Fourth of July

Rocky IV (1985)

It might bear repeating that Rocky Balboa did not end the Cold War. But Rocky IV will make you wish he had. The most ludicrous and giggle-inducing of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky flicks, Rocky IV is also glorified Reagan era propaganda wherein the plucky American underdog goes to Moscow on Christmas Day to virtually behead a Soviet minotaur in an act of single-armed combat. So when America’s hero, our dear Rock, inevitably ends victorious over Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), complete with being wrapped in an American flag cape, it’s as if our champion has bested theirs, signaling capitalism and democracy’s permanent ascendency.

It’s all so preposterously over-the-top that to the modern eye it’s endearing. This is one of the most ‘80s movies ever, complete with three montages set to synthesized MTV bangers with music video inspired editing, plus a bonafide James Brown musical number, and a goddamn talking robot that recognized AI 40 years early as the glorified rich man’s toy it became. Let the jingoism wash over you like a warm blanket, even as you wonder how Rocky, a character once grounded in ‘70s naturalism, got to the point where he’s a Saturday morning cartoon.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

As one of the few sequels to absolutely outclass its predecessor by every conceivable measure, Top Gun: Maverick adapts one of the most patriotic and highest of high-concept ‘80s blockbusters into a film every bit as sweeping and misty-eyed as its predecessor—but now in a genuinely compelling adventure about honor, sacrifice, and duty. Easily the best “legacy sequel” we’ve had to date, Maverick sees Tom Cruise return to his most popular role in order to pass the mantle… to himself! While there is a host of great millennial talent in Maverick, including star-on-the-rise Glen Powell, this is still Cruise’s show, and the film becomes about how Maverick/Cruise can never stay grounded.

Instead Top Gun: Maverick soars through the wide blue yonder with majestic images of Navy jets going 3Gs with actual actors like Cruise, Powell, and Miles Teller in the cockpits and caught losing consciousness on IMAX lenses. Their mission is a combination of the original 1986 Top Gun and George Lucas’ first Star Wars where Cruise must lead a bunch of young guns on a seeming suicide mission where they will fly their jets through an unnamed enemy’s canyon (or trench) to make the impossible shot. The story provides a wonderful ticking clock mechanism that makes all the sunset motorcycle rides, shirtless beachside sporting events, and Jerry Lee Lewis singalongs a lot more poignant and effective. Cruise really might be the last old school movie star and he can even get all Americans on their feet for this one.

Lincoln (2012)

For those looking for a different era of trying times that try men’s souls in American history, Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln has become strangely underrated in the decade-plus since its release. It’s still recognized for featuring a titanic performance by Daniel Day-Lewis, who won an Oscar for his efforts. And Day-Lewis is indeed astonishing in a turn that surpasses the mere gimmickry of prosthetic makeup; he in fact becomes as entirely ingratiating and disarming as a folksy Indianan lawyer with the flair of a raconteur. The actor even excavated Lincoln’s reportedly high-pitched voice and laugh that was so much remarked upon in his lifetime.

But beyond a great approximation of the United States’ greatest president, Lincoln has the good grace to take Honest Abe off his marble pedestal and place him in the muck and sludge of 1860s America. Shrewdly electing to study a mere handful of weeks in the 16th president’s life, as opposed to trying to cram it all in, the movie offers insight into how Lincoln beguiled, cajoled, and, when necessary, strong-armed his way into making a more perfect Union—in this case by rushing the ratification of the 13th Amendment, which constitutionally banned slavery once and for all, before the Civil War ended. It’s a movie about political process and how sausage gets made; something that sounds dry but in the hands of a chef determined to leave a better legacy for generations to come, turns out to be a gift.