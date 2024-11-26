The Best Movie Sword Fights of All Time

Flynn was a natural athlete, but not a fencer, and it shows in the fight. His attacks are simple and wide, lacking the tight precision of a seasoned swordsman. In contrast, Rathbone was one of the greatest swordsmen to grace the silver screen. He was a decorated World War I veteran who earned the Military Cross, and a passionate expert fencer in real life. Despite losing, Rathbone does the heavy lifting in the Captain Blood fight with complex actions and superior control of the distance. Often cast as the villain in swashbucklers, Rathbone’s expert swordsmanship helped all his leading man heroes shine.

12. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun Fat) vs. Jen (Zhang Ziyi)

With four Oscar wins, director Ang Lee’s record-setting film leveled up martial arts cinema like never before. It also brought attention to one of Hong Kong’s greatest fight choreographers, Yuen Woo-Ping. It’s easy to argue that the best fight in the film is Jen versus Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh), which begins and ends with a sword fight and progresses through an array of cold arms in between. Yet the final fight between Jen and Li Mu Bai in the bamboo forest is strictly swords, and it takes us somewhere we’ve never been before.

Their fight is an incredible achievement in wirework. Shot at the China Grand National Bamboo Forest in Anji, China, Lee claims that Chow and Zhang did most of their own stunts and digital effects were only used to remove the safety wires. Their gravity-defying sword fight served as an inspired finale to this groundbreaking movie. As a greater testament to Yuen’s choreographic skills, neither Chow nor Zhang were formally trained in martial arts prior to launching their careers as movie stars. Neither was Yeoh. Zhang and Yeoh drew upon their dance training to meet the demands of Yuen’s rigorous choreography.

11. The Young Master (1980)

Dragon (Jackie Chan) vs. Cross-eyed Constable (Yue Tau-Wan) and Posse

With well over a hundred films under his belt, Jackie Chan has delivered a ridiculous number of death-defying stunts and insane fight scenes. Chan was at the peak of his physicality from the mid-1970s to mid-1980s. The Young Master stands out as one of his most hardcore Kung Fu films, packed with incredible fights with other martial luminaries like Yuen Biao, Shek Kin, and Hwang In-shik, and one amazing sword fight that’s often overlooked.