The SXSW 2023 Documentaries You Can’t Miss

The film follows 25-year-old horseman Khaiber Akbarzada, who quickly rises through the ranks to become one of the sport’s star players. Success proves to be a double-edged sword, though, as Akbarzada’s new-found fame makes him a prime target for the hardline Taliban militants who are about to seize control.

Jason Motlagh, who co-directed the film with Mark Oltmanns, says that they wanted to bring the “raw intensity” of buzkashi to the screen with the film acting as a “time capsule” of a pre-regime Afghanistan and offering a unique insight into a rarely seen subculture that “inspires hope and awe among a war-weary population.”

For the past five years, my sister and I have been working on a feature documentary about American community and its relationship to the fate of American democracy. It's called JOIN OR DIE, and it premieres @sxsw a week from today: https://t.co/yNIGUH1fRt — Pete Davis 🌱 (@PeteDDavis) March 5, 2023

Join or Die

What’s the best way to fix America’s current democratic crisis? Joining a club, reckons Robert Putnam. The legendary scientist behind the seminal “Bowling Alone” research, Putnam explores the concept of social capital and the dangers of its decline in this glossy doc, which looks at how a focus on community and “connections with other people” can make democracy work again. Directed by brother/sister duo Pete and Rebecca Davis, Join or Die also features big names like Hillary Clinton and Pete Buttigieg.

Credit: Look Up Company

Another Body

The rise of the scarily convincing, AI-led technology known as deepfakes—otherwise known as “the 21st century’s answer to Photoshopping”—is all well and good when it’s used for amusing viral videos of, say, Jim Carrey replacing Jack Nicholson in The Shining. But what about when it’s used for something altogether more sinister? That’s the concept behind Sophie Compton and Reuben Hamlyn’s Another Body, which documents a college student’s fight for justice after discovering deepfake pornography of herself circulating on the internet.

Credit: Look Up Company

Queendom

Sundance-backed filmmaker Agniia Galdanova brings us a fascinating and relevant portrait of Russian artist Gena Marvin, whose bold, surreal work has taken TikTok by storm and brought queer activism to Moscow. Born and raised on the harsh streets of Magadan, a small town in Russia, 21-year-old Gena now stages radical public performance art that brings attention to LGBTQ+ harassment in her notoriously homophobic homeland. But her bravery comes at a price—one that puts her life in danger.

Credit: Robert Muratore

You Can Call Me Bill

Billed (no pun intended) as an “intimate portrait of William Shatner’s personal journey across nine decades of a boldly lived and fully realized life,” this love letter to the man behind Captain James T. Kirk is one of the most anticipated docs at the fest. In fact, so beloved is the Star Trek and spoken word legend that this crowdfunded project made $790,000 in just four days, topping its funding goal and turning thousands of fans into shareholders.