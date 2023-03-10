SXSW 2023 Movie Preview and Schedule: All the Films You Have to Watch

After a development process stretching back nearly a decade, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will come to the screen courtesy of writers/directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Game Night, Vacation), with a cast toplined by Chris Pine (Star Trek), Michelle Rodriguez (Fast and Furious), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Sophia Lillis (It), and Hugh Grant.

The story follows a “charming thief” (we expect that’s Pine) who leads a band of unlikely adventurers on a quest to retrieve an ancient relic before the wrong forces get their hands on it. That’s about as generic a plot description as one might imagine for a fantasy film, but in this case, it’s more about the tone. As the filmmakers revealed last year at Comic-Con, the idea is to pivot from the somber strains of Game of Thrones or The Lord of the Rings and aim for something a little funnier and more contemporary.

“We can make people talk like they talk today,” producer Jeremy Latcham—a one-time member of the Marvel Studios brain trust—told us at the time. “Because people were playing D&D yesterday on a new campaign, and they talk like a kid from Jersey, and they talk like a kid from California, and they talk like a kid from Oklahoma.” Added Daley, “I think finding levity in these situations is the best, especially when the stakes are so high.”

Problemista

March 13 – 9:30 pm at Paramount Theatre

Problemista is the writing and directing debut from breakout Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres, who also stars in the film as Alejandro, a toy designer from El Salvador who has landed in New York City and aspires to bring his unusual designs to life. But he runs up against the immigration system when his work visa expires, forcing him to take a job with an eccentric outcast from the art world in order to stay in the country and hopefully fulfill his dreams.

That art world oddball is played by Tilda Swinton, adding to her ever-growing collection of offbeat performances (her most recent was an astonishing dual turn as both a mother and daughter in Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter), and the movie, billed as a “surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system,” also features Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet) and RZA (The Man with the Iron Fists) in its eclectic cast (Emma Stone is a producer on it, although she’s not billed in the cast). Torres himself was the star, writer, and showrunner on the HBO series Los Espookys, which ran for two seasons, and might hint at the kind of tone he’s going for here.