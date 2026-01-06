The Batman 2 – Who Will Sebastian Stan Play?

In other words, Stan could play Harvey, but not necessarily Two-Face, and the villain of The Batman II is Gilda Dent instead of Two-Face. And with Johansson certain to be a major character, it would make sense for the two Marvel stars to become Gotham’s most notorious power couple.

DC Comics

Tommy Elliot/Hush

Speaking of Jeph Loeb, the writer also created another high-profile double for Bruce Wayne when he and Jim Lee gave the world Hush. Before he became the bandaged titular baddie of the series, Tommy Elliot was Bruce Wayne’s best friend. But where Thomas and Martha Wayne loved and cared for their son, the Elliots abused Tommy. Young Tom thus sought escape by killing his parents, ending their abuse and inheriting their fortune. But after Thomas Wayne saved Mrs. Elliot, the child develops a grudge that leads him to not only become a brilliant surgeon (like Thomas Wayne) but also the villain Hush. And Elliot furthermore schemes to ruin Bruce Wayne’s life.

Look, Hush isn’t the most interesting character (outside of the excellent Paul Dini story The Heart of Hush), but he is relatively well-known and he hasn’t appeared in a live-action Batman film yet. Moreover, The Batman set up a lot of breadcrumbs about Thomas and Martha Wayne’s imperfect past, including Thomas performing surgery on Carmine Falcone. It would be relatively easy to slot Hush into that world, and maybe Stan and Reeves could find something compelling to do with the baddie. At the very least he has a cool design.

DC Comics

Umberto or Pini Maroni

As much fun as the costumed baddies are, The Batman and its sequel still draw prime inspiration from The Long Halloween, which is mostly about Batman battling the Falcone and Maroni crime families. Between The Batman and The Penguin, the Falcones are mostly wiped out. However, The Penguin did introduce Clancy Brown as Sal Maroni, the head of the rival family. In that show, Cristin Milioti played Sofia Gigante (née Falcone), who manipulated them to get back at her own family. The time is right for the Maronis to menace Gotham once more.

Twin brothers Umberto and Pini Maroni are prominent characters in Batman: Dark Victory, Loeb and Sale’s sequel to The Long Halloween. After the death of their father Sal, Umberto and Pini become the heads of the family and enter into an alliance with Sofia Gigante to kill Two-Face, who murdered her father Carmine. Obviously, Reeves would have to change the characters to make them fit in the world of The Batman, but it would be fun to see Stan play a composite of the two, or to see him pull a Michael B. Jordan in Sinners and portray both Maroni twins.

DC Comics

Catman or Prometheus

To those who know him from the MCU, Stan excels at playing tortured but handsome heroes. In indie films such as I, Tonya, A Different Man, and The Apprentice, however, Stan tends to play pathetic losers and sad weirdos. Fortunately, DC Comics does have several characters who work as both Batman analogues and pathetic weirdos.