Grant Morrison Says Batman/Deadpool Has Reignited Love of Comics

In a career that spans 40 years, Grant Morrison has written the definitive take on numerous comic book characters. Their runs on Animal Man and Doom Patrol set the model for adult, mature approaches to superheroes. Their work on The Authority and JLA showed how superhero comics could compete with Hollywood blockbusters. They wrote All-Star Superman, the perfect story about the first superhero and a key inspiration for James Gunn‘s DCU.

So Morrison could be forgiven if they felt a little burned out on the medium, a little tired of what comics can offer. But Morrison has revealed that they’ve found new love and inspiration for the medium. And it comes from Merc With a Mouth, of all characters.

In the latest issue of their newsletter Xanaduum, Morrison shares some details about Batman/Deadpool, a contribution to the many intercompany one-shots published by Marvel and DC. Most surprisingly, Morrison declared, “I enjoyed writing Batman/Deadpool more than I expected, and it reignited my dormant passion for writing comics. I thought I’d take a swing at one of those late career renaissances I hear about!”

Morrison hasn’t been as absent from the comics medium as that statement suggests. Although their last major work was the DC miniseries Superman and the Authority, they have been doing independent work such as Proctor Valley Road for Boom Studios and a story submitted to the Z2 anthology Anthrax: Among the Living, all published in 2021. In the meantime, Morrison’s been trying their hand at writing prose, publishing the novel Luda in 2022, and pitching ideas for the latest seasons of Doctor Who.