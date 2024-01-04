Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Gets What Makes the Joker So Scary

Even if one puts aside countless internet edgelords or genuinely evil people, such as Roger Stone or the Aurora, Colorado murderer James Holmes, as aberrations who use fictional characters as excuses for their actions, the overuse of the Joker has rendered him boring. Cutting off his face, as he does in the otherwise solid Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo Batman run of comics, or becoming an elemental avatar of chaos, as the misguided Killing Joke riff The Three Jokers attempts, feels like empty provocations. As Batman put it back in 1988, these are tired jokes that weren’t funny the first time.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and the Sinister, Subtler Joker

Most of Mask of the Phantasm deals with a new villain: the Phantasm. The wraith arrives in Gotham and starts offing elderly gangsters. As Batman (voiced, of course, by Kevin Conroy) investigates the killings, he connects them all to Carl Beaumont, a mafioso and father of Andrea Beaumont (Dana Delany), whom Bruce Wayne once hoped to marry.

Written by Alan Burnett, Paul Dini, Martin Pasko, and Michael Reeves, and directed by Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm, Mask of the Phantasm features everything that made Batman: The Animated Series so great: it has a brooding and dramatic Batman; an operatic and noirish atmosphere; and it draws its character drama from understandable conflicts, as opposed to simply throwing upsetting things at the screen. Batman’s battle with the Phantasm forces him to rethink the oath he made to his parents, vowing to do everything that he could to prevent the tragedy that befell young Bruce Wayne. “I didn’t count on being happy,” he pleads at his parent’s grave, begging to feel some permission to marry Andrea.

With all of that drama, the Joker seems unnecessary. When Batman realizes that Andrea is, in fact, the Phantasm(!), he also recognizes that her crusade pits her against the Joker—who it turns out served as a footsoldier for the mob before getting his infamous chemical bath makeover. Viewers can almost hear the voice of the studio demanding a more recognizable villain for Mask of the Phantasm’s third act. However, Joker (voiced to disturbing perfection again by Mark Hamill) serves as the perfect example of the incredible stakes involved in the world that Andrea has entered as the Phantasm. It’s also a world that Bruce will never leave.

Whatever the reason for Joker’s inclusion, the creative team works him in perfectly. He exists on the edges of the story, first as a wildcard that mobster Sal Valestra (Abe Vigoda) hires for protection, and then as the final piece in Andrea’s revenge plot in which she dons the Phantasm identity to destroy those who killed her father for embezzling money.

More than a standard bit of shocking set-dressing, the Joker’s hideout in an abandoned World’s Fair exhibit underscores the movie’s central themes. He lives in a grotesque parody of domestic bliss, complete with a robot wife and a rusty robot dog. His quips about “being in the mood” and the wife making meatloaf again only highlight the distinction between actual domesticity and the absurd landscape the Joker occupies. Moreover, the setting mocks the life that Bruce and Andrea could have had together, a dull but stable life as husband and wife instead of battling one another in outrageous get-ups.