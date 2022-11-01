Man of Steel 2 Just Moved Another Step Closer

Following the shock announcement from Netflix that Henry Cavill was leaving his starring role as Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher after completing three seasons of the show, speculation immediately began over Cavill’s reasons for exiting the series. After all, one could argue The Witcher gave a second wind to his career. We’re not here to debate those theories, or the pros and cons of Liam Hemsworth taking over the role (this writer has never watched an episode of The Witcher to date). But we are here to state what seems incredibly obvious to us: Cavill is almost certainly leaving the series to make a full-fledged return to the DC universe as Superman.

Let’s do the math, folks: Henry Cavill made a long-rumored cameo during the end credits of Black Adam—a cameo practically willed into existence by that film’s star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson—in full Kal-El gear. It’s the first time Cavill has played Superman since shooting ended on 2017’s Justice League.

At almost the same time, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced that fan favorite James Gunn, director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films and The Suicide Squad, and creator of Peacemaker, would be one half of a new team taking over DC’s film and TV universe, rebranded as DC Studios. The perception is that Gunn, who knows these comic book universes like you know the way you like your coffee in the morning, would bring a much-needed creative focus and energy to the troubled and directionless DC Extended Universe, which has been adrift since the collapse of the Snyderverse.

And just like that, Cavill immediately quits a show that he told the Hollywood Reporter in 2021 he would “absolutely” be willing to stay with for seven seasons if it managed to go that far.