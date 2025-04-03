Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Movies Need More Moments Like Sam Rockwell’s Foot Clan Intro

The success of this tonal and aesthetic oddity speaks to the fact that we need more indies with the wide, general audience appeal that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles enjoyed 35 years ago.

Of course the indie market is still alive and even thriving today thanks to innovative and intelligent filmmaking championed by distributors like the aforementioned A24 or Neon—which between them have collected four of the past nine Best Picture Oscars, including last month’s Anora—as well as speciality labels attached to larger studios (think of the now Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures or NBC-Universal’s Focus Features). But by and large indie cinema has increasingly retreated inward and into the space of niche filmmaking. In many ways that is amazing, with these companies filling the void for adult-oriented films with diverse interests largely abandoned by the major Hollywood studios.

Yet other than our current and glorious glut of horror movies, be they “elevated” at the aforementioned distributors or something as twisted as Cineverse’s Terrifier series, indies have largely followed the path of Hollywood majors and streamers by abandoning the family/teen audience. Now young adult and kid entertainment is either exclusively the province of animation from Disney, Pixar, Illumination, and DreamWorks, or it’s a streaming series on Netflix.

No one is making something as provocative and sure to rile parents groups up as Golden Harvest and New Line’s first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles flick and its vision of Lost Boys chic.

Directed by music video maverick Steve Bannon (the guy who did A-ha’s “Take on Me” and Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” videos), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was not extensively test-screened, focus-grouped, or designed in a committee who wanted to put a locket around Donatello’s neck that included the four core branding terms that the marketing department settled on.

The film was made for $7 million and with the director getting near carte blanche to tell whatever story he and screenwriters Todd W. Langen and Bobby Herbeck might come up with while adapting Eastman and Laird’s strange comic book series. Granted by the time TMNT reached cinemas in 1990, it was a bonafide icon in American households thanks to the even more beloved cartoon series, Hong Kong producers at Golden Harvest secured the film rights to the Turtles before the cartoon became a phenomenon. As the production company behind Bruce Lee films like The Way of the Dragon and Fist of Fury, plus Jackie Chan’s Police Story series, Golden Harvest knew how to make a martial arts classic and indeed provided much of the choreography and stunt work on TMNT, including the men who wore the Jim Henson Creature Shop’s still impressive Turtles costumes.