Jackie Chan’s Most Underrated ‘90s Action Movie Is Now Free to Watch Online

We cannot lie that it is a bit disconcerting that one of the greatest studios in film history is now licensing some of their deeper cut faves to YouTube. But Max’s loss is about to be everyone else’s gain, as some real obscure gems from Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema’s back catalogs have quietly found their way to the most popular video sharing website on the globe. As of press time, more than 30 Warners-owned films have been dropped in full and for free on YouTube, including John Milius’ underrated The Wind and the Lion (a 1975 movie where Sean Connery plays a North African rebel…), Peter Weir’s The Year of Living Dangerously, and… one especially frothy gem from a turning point in Jackie Chan‘s career.

Released in 1997, Mr. Nice Guy was one of the last Hong Kong films Chan made before pivoting to Hollywood for a while, beginning with Rush Hour, which released the following year. But whereas many of those Hollywood movies, especially the ones directed by Brett Ratner, didn’t seem to know how to use Jackie’s strengths, Mr. Nice Guy was a Golden Harvest Production directed by Chan’s greatest directorial collaborator, Sammo Hung.

Like Chan, Hung was instrumental in ushering in the Hong Kong New Wave movement of the 1980s, with both of the martial artists and Kung fu performers being addressed on film sets as “Dai Goh” (Big Brother). After they worked together, with Hung often behind the camera—and sometimes in front of it—the director became known as “Biggest Big Brother” on the set.

In the case of Mr. Nice Guy, that camaraderie was channeled into a project that obviously had one eye on the growing Western market for martial arts flicks. While Nice Guy is a Golden Harvest production (the studio behind genre classics like Enter the Dragon and Chan’s own Police Story franchise), it was also a co-production with New Line Cinema, hence Warner Bros. Discovery’s current ownership. It also filmed mostly in the English language and on location in Melbourne, Australia.