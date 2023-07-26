Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’s Brady Noon Calls His Raphael a “Hothead with a Lot of Heart”

This article is presented by Paramount Pictures.

Master Splinter tells Raphael that he has “bravery,” which is a positive spin on Raph’s declaration that he “dreams of fighting every night.” He’s got a rage problem but sometimes you need a little of that in the family. Raphael is the big brother of the Turtles and very loyal to all of them, even if his aggression gets in the way sometimes. As the original theme song says, he’s cool but crude. Despite that his good heart shines through. Raph wants to experience life as a human, imagining what it might be like to go to high school, instead of living as a mutant outcast.

Brady Noon has previously worked with Mutant Mayhem producer and writer Seth Rogen on the coming-of-age comedy film, Good Boys, where he played the role of Thor. Before that he came to prominence with the role of Tommy Darmody in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire. He’s also appeared in the Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and provided his voice for two of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid films.

Den of Geek: What were your experiences with TMNT growing up before you got this role?