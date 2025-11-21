Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Is Already Rebooting

One would think that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are a pretty straightforward concept. You’ve got four brothers with distinct personalities, they’re ninjas and turtles. They like to party and they fight the Shredder. Rinse, repeat, cowabunga.

But for whatever reason, current rights holders Paramount, just like New Line Cinema and others before them, feel the need to keep reinventing the wheel when it comes to the heroes in a half-shell. So we really shouldn’t be surprise to hear that a new live-action Turtles movie is in the works, just two years after the animated hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. And it’s all Sonic the Hedgehog‘s fault.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “multiple sources say Paramount wants to “Sonic-fy” the TMNT franchise,” which is why the studio has hired Sonic the Hedgehog producer Neal H. Moritz to produce the Turtles movie. “If you want Sonic, you go to the guy who did Sonic,” said an unnamed source.



On one hand, it’s easy to see why Paramount would make this move. The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, which currently consists of three films with a fourth on the way, has been incredibly succesful for the studio. And that’s with an IP that has had no movie presence before 2020.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been a much more constant presence on the big screen. Their 1990 film was an indie hit and has only become more beloved over the decades, even if the two follow-ups failed to carry the same momentum. A 2007 animated film failed to revive the movie franchise, even if television series and video games kept the turtles alive in some form. The 2012 Michael Bay produced live-action movie made good money at the box office, but was reviled by fans and critics alike, so much so that the much better follow-up Out of the Shadows (2016) flopped.