The Glorious Songs of South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut Ranked

11. Wendy’s Song

I was so close to not even mentioning “Wendy’s Song” on this list. On the surface, it’s a joke song that never lives up to those sincere lyrics used as a wind to every instance Stan attempts to talk to Wendy (instead he pukes on her). Then I thought about the context of Stan and his arc itself, and it’s relatively stronger for Stan’s character. Away from the obvious joke, the song and all of its reprisals nicely highlight Stan’s thorough determination to fight for Wendy’s affection by coming into his self-confidence. And without needing help from the clitoris. Jesus what did I just write?

10. Could It Be You’re Free at Last/Hell Isn’t Good

Would you look at that, a two-header! You can try to separate these two tunes all you want, but “Could It Be You’re Free at Last” and “Hell Isn’t Good” are part of one fantastic visual sequence that takes advantage of the film’s large cinematic scope. The hard transition from a stringy, heavenly score as Kenny ascends into the celestial afterlife before the instant heavy rock drop—which begins after he’s denied entry and plunges to the fiery depths of the underworld—is as bone-chilling as it is funny. Plus, Parker and Stone got none other than James Hetfield of Metallica to sing the latter tune. There’s something funny about Hetfiled singing “hell isn’t good. Hell.” several times. It still works despite the dismay of Parker, who expressed his dislike of the lyrics on the 2009 blu-ray audio commentary.

9. It’s Easy, M’Kay

Mr. Mackey’s attempt in rehabilitating the kids’ from dropping swears is a hilarious, folksy tune with great rhymes that still catches me off guard. The lines “You don’t have to spend your life addicted to smack / homeless on the streets giving handjobs for crack,” is such peak humorous songwriting. The composition of the scene is also as lively and energetic as the tune. The only thing holding it back is how inconsequential the song is considering that the kids immediately watch the Terrance and Phillip movie, Asses of Fire, all over again. So the fact that it doesn’t matter negates the importance of the song despite it being a super-duper catchy and well directed number, m’kay.

8. I’m Super

Upon rewatching Bigger, Longer and Uncut, I was astounded with how outward and welcoming the LGBTQ+ representation still appeared. While gay representation in comedy films was mostly utilized as a punchline to emit shock value in the 1990s and 2000s, Bigger, Longer and Uncut embraces it through its musical identity and characters. Even in comedic characterizations, like Satan and Saddam, it’s done to illustrate a toxic relationship better than any film at the time would explore.

The now retired Big Gay Al character was introduced as a walking gay stereotype early into the show’s run. But his big song at the USO show during the third act deserves to be a pride anthem. It’s a showstopping, sincere, enthusiastic bop about being here and queer. What also elevates it are little details, such as the mostly straight male soldiers (I see you Mr. Garrison) cheering him on and an animated Marc Shaiman appearing in the background playing the piano. Though it’s meant to be a “Be Our Guest” parody number (from Beauty and the Beast), the song and scene triumph in being a joyous celebration of being gay. It stands against the test of time and social landscape, and for the always gleefully offensive South Park, that’s impressive.

7. What Would Brian Boitano Do?

I assume most people in the world didn’t know who the hell Brian Boitano even was before this upbeat, motivational song’s creation. “What Would Brian Boitano Do?” is a catchy character-driven number that reignites Stan, Kyle, and Cartman’s drive to save Terrance and Phillip. It also might’ve been the most kindly a famous person has ever been depicted in South Park history.