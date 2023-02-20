Elizabeth Maxwell on Ymir’s Journey, Female Saiyans, and John Carpenter

You also voice some of the stronger female characters in Dragon Ball, like Caulifla, which is a series that’s often dominated by male characters. Has it been fun to join that fandom and see how well that character has been received?

Heck yeah! We were way overdue for a female Saiyan at that point, so that was amazing. I love that Dragon Ball is such a family franchise–a generational franchise–and to see little girls get excited about Caulifla is really cool. She’s a fun character. She is probably the most exhausting character that I’ve played. I was like, “She’s gotta’ be a Saiyan because I don’t know where her energy comes from! She’s got so much!”

You were recently announced to be a voice in the new Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, which is such a different take on the mecha genre than other Gundam series. Has that been an exciting experience? This is your first Gundam series, right?

To be perfectly honest, I didn’t know a ton about the Gundam franchise, but when the auditions came in–I always try to do a little bit of research to hear what the seiyuu [Japanese voice actor] sound like and how they played them. I usually kind of just skip through to the different characters, but with that show I started watching it and got so sucked in that I just ended up watching a few complete episodes. So, I haven’t always been a Gundam fan, but I quickly became one with The Witch From Mercury. I always hope that I get to be a part of anything that I audition for, but I was really crossing my fingers for that one. I was so excited when I found out that I was cast.

You’ve also had a prolific career in the video game industry. Do you enjoy playing the games that you’re in or is that a little surreal to some extent?

It can be a little surreal, but a lot of the time it’s not my exact speaking voice and you’re not seeing my face so I can break away from reality a little and forget that it’s me, to a certain extent. I think the weirdest it ever felt was in Persona 5, because SAE is such an intense character. She started yelling at me, while I was playing Joker, and I was like, “Ah! Is this what I’m like when I’m angry?” Being yelled at by yourself–now that is a surreal experience. But yes, I try to play all of the games that I’m in. I can’t say that I’ve beaten all of the games that I’m in. I actually think that during the stay-at-home time of the pandemic, I logged the most hours in Yakuza: Like A Dragon. I love the humor in that game so much.