How Suzume Was Inspired by RPG Boss Battles

One of my favorite sequences in this movie is the door-closing setpiece that occurs on the abandoned roller coaster. How did you decide on that setting and was it a challenging sequence to storyboard and choreograph?

First, since Suzume is a bit of a “road movie,” I wanted Suzume to travel through different ruins. When thinking about why she needs to travel through ruins–looking at Japan right now–there are several areas that have been deserted and turned into ruins; some by natural disasters and others by human influence. I felt the door in Suzume could be a very strong symbol to represent these ruins. I wanted whatever our protagonist was doing to represent some kind of action. This act of closing the door, in different types of ruins, is a representation of Suzume’s journey and the unique doors that she needs to close.

Now, to go back to the action sequence at the amusement park and how that came to be, as Suzume travels through these unique locations she always needs to fight these worms. In some ways, to help keep the younger audiences engaged, I almost thought of these encounters like boss battles in RPGs. When Suzume makes it to the amusement park–and I know that it’s a very long sequence–to have a lot of dynamic movement. We had to re-board it many times before we got the action just right.

This particular scene in the abandoned amusement park is of course a reference to the many real abandoned amusement parks in Japan. The one in Suzume is fictional, but I referenced several real amusement parks for this sequence. It’s a lot of fun to imagine the type of action that you can accomplish with roller coasters, ferris wheels, and more. We explored a lot of possibilities there and it was a fun process for us.

I really love that Sota turns into a chair and becomes this unusual sidekick, but why did you decide upon a chair and did you ever consider any other inanimate objects?

First and foremost, the 2011 earthquake was a huge backdrop for this film and had we depicted that in a very straightforward manner then I think that would have resulted in a very dark and depressing film. I wanted something to kind of offset and contrast against that, when it comes to Suzume’s sidekick. The chair itself as Suzume’s sidekick came down to figuring out what kind of cute object could we use to invoke that. Looking at a chair in its normal state, it has four legs, which makes it easier to equate to a cat or a dog. For those reasons, I could envision a chair moving in animation. However, if it did have four legs and was running around normally–like a dog–I think that would slightly take away from the character’s awkward nature. I decided to give the chair three legs, which results in very unique movement and animation. Just looking at Sota walk around invokes a lighter mode that really brightens the film.