Obi-Wan Kenobi Almost Featured the Long-Awaited Return of a Star Wars Prequel Character

There’s no shortage of rumors circulating about Natalie Portman’s potential return to Star Wars. Now that Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor have returned as their Prequel era characters Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, respectively, there seems to be an even greater desire from fans to see Portman to reprise her role as Padmé Amidala in a future Star Wars project. While most of the current rumors revolve around her making an appearance in Ahsoka season 2 as Christensen did in the first season, a new rumor suggests Portman was actually originally slated to appear in another Disney+ series in 2022.

According to industry scooper Jeff Sneider in a recent episode of The Hot Mic podcast, Portman filmed scenes for Obi-Wan Kenobi. “Apparently, she previously did shoot some small stuff for the Obi-Wan show while working on Love and Thunder,” Sneider said, “but it didn’t make the final cut and my source wouldn’t stake their life on [her appearing in Ahsoka season 2].”

If Obi-Wan Kenobi did film scenes with Portman, it makes sense that they were scrapped in the final edit. As wonderful as it would have been to see her again, Padmé’s death in Revenge of the Sith means that these scenes would have been flashbacks, something the six-episode miniseries didn’t have a ton of extra time for.

That said, the return of Padmé at some point in the future isn’t such a far-fetched idea. In fact, Portman has expressed interest in returning in the past. In a 2023 interview with GQ, Portman said, “I have no information on this. No one’s ever asked me to return, but I’m open to it.”