Andor Episode 8 Review: Star Wars Series Has a Huge Easter Egg Problem

At the risk of digressing on this point too much (I probably already have), Serkis in Andor is kind of a red herring easter egg, like when Matt Lanter (the animated voice of Anakin Skywalker in The Clone Wars) played a live-action New Republic security officer who got murdered in season 1 of The Mandalorian. It’s just an easter egg for the sake of having someone from the Star Wars family appear in a different Star Wars thing. The only positive endgame for this is that, if a future Star Wars project doubles down and casts Serkis in a third role, it would put him on track to becoming the Jeffrey Combs of the Star Wars franchise. (Warwick Davis would still have Serkis beat in terms of total number of Star Wars characters portrayed, but most of those are just background cameos.)

Ultimately, the big news here isn’t what’s going on in Cassian’s prison. Just like in the previous arc, the Dickensian drama unfolding across the galaxy isn’t just about the titular character. Instead, Luthen meets with Saw Gerrera (Forest Whittaker) to debate the ethics and politics of various cells and sects that make up the Rebellion. Andor promised early on that we weren’t going to get a pretty picture of the “good guys” of the Galactic Civil War, and that’s never been truer than it is in this scene. But these same shades-of-grey brush strokes aren’t being used to color the Imperial characters. Or, at least not as much. Dedra continues to show her superiors that she understands the logistics of running a fascist regime way better than they do, which is all well and good, but on some level, her workplace victories also feel a little strange. Does the show really want us to root for Dedra? And does she have a personality trait other than just being way better at her job than everyone else and thinking outside of the box? If Dedra does end up being revealed as a very deeply-planted Rebel spy or perhaps a self-made revolutionary (one of many fan theories), then we’ll hopefully get to see the brilliant Denise Gough show another side to her character.

Of course, Star Wars is under no obligation to give us layered and nuanced versions of Imperial characters. These are space Nazis, so why should we care about what they think or feel? They’re objectively reprehensible villains. And yet, we’re encouraged to think about Syril Karn, the boy who cried Andor, and we’re invited to consider that he may have complex emotions that result in him being an overly ambitious creep.

As hard as we’re being on the Rebels for all their shades of grey in Andor, it’s almost like we’re not being hard enough on the Imperials, even though we’re spending a lot of time with them. Yet, one brilliant thing about Andor is that it’s made it pretty clear that although the Empire is well-funded, and wields a lot of power, many of their number — even those working in intelligence — are incompetent, or at the very least, lazy. Not Dedra, but everyone else.

Dedra proclaims that she wants to “drill down” to “find Andor.” But, hilariously, the Empire already has him, locked up, making those cogs on Narkina 5. They just don’t know it since he used the alias “Keef Girgo” when he was arrested. This makes you wonder if Luke, Han, and Leia had just laid low and started using fake names, would The Empire Strikes Back have shaken out the same way? Obi-Wan using an alias worked for over a decade. Apparently, fake names are a superpower in Star Wars?