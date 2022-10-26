Star Wars: Andor Just Completely Changed a Sequel Trilogy Star’s Role in Canon

When Vanity Fair asked him about returning to the Star Wars universe in an entirely new role, Serkis said, “I was a bit confused as to whether to do it or not, but it was purely because I love Rogue One. I truly loved the grounding of that film in a world which felt both real and yet still felt epic.”

Following in the footsteps of that Star Wars standalone movie, Kino Loy certainly seems to be more grounded than Serkis’ Snoke. Even though Kino’s backstory hasn’t yet been fleshed out or defined on screen, Serkis told Vanity Fair that he’s thought extensively about where his new character comes from. According to Serkis, Kino used to be a union leader, saying that “he’s used to working as a foreman. I wanted him to come from a place where he was put in prison for, perhaps, standing up for workers’ rights, and then put into a position of authority because that’s what he does. He is a natural leader. But he really just wants to serve his time. He’s got a family. He wants to get out and get back, and assumes that that’s going to happen after his incarceration.”

In the fascistic Empire, it’s no surprise that a union leader would end up imprisoned. Based on what we’ve seen in Andor and other Star Wars fare, workers’ rights and fair treatment clearly aren’t the Empire’s concern, and any form of organizing is likely to be seen as a threat. Despite the fact that having Serkis reappear in Star Wars canon as a totally different character with no connection to Snoke technically screws with continuity a bit, it will be interesting to see how Kino and Cassian interact with each other going forward. Kino’s time is almost up, and he’s been playing the “good prisoner” role for a while whereas Cassian’s time has just begun and he’s anxious to escape.