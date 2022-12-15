Delayed Star Wars Movie Just Got Some New Hope

These days, it seems like Warner Bros. and DC Studios are the prime places for shakeups and release schedule changes. But before things got hairy for Marvel’s Distinguished Competition, there was plenty of turmoil in a galaxy far, far away. While Star Wars has produced a steady flow of television shows for Disney+, from Obi-Wan Kenobi to Andor, its movie business has taken a back seat. Supposedly upcoming film projects, such as a new trilogy from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and a new standalone entry from Taika Waititi, have languished in development, with little to show years after they were originally announced.

Twenty-four hours ago, most would have counted Rogue Squadron among the many Star Wars movies that never came into fruition. Originally announced in 2020 with Patty Jenkins as director, Rogue Squadron promised to tell a new story about the famed X-wing fighters that would “move the saga into the future era of the galaxy,” according to the official description. But after Jenkins decided to prioritize making a third Wonder Woman movie with Gal Gadot for WB, Rogue Squadron went on the backburner and most considered it canceled.

However, in the midst of recent reports about her relationship with DC Studios and the future of the Wonder Woman franchise, Jenkins has provided an encouraging update to her Star Wars film. “Here are the facts,” she wrote in a statement posted to social media. Jenkins explained that she left Rogue Squadron because she didn’t want to delay Wonder Woman 3 any further. But according to the director, Lucasfilm asked her to consider returning to the project once work on Wonder Woman 3 was complete, and she agreed to do so. “They made a new deal with me,” she explained. “In fact, I am still on it and [Rogue Squadron] has been in active development ever since.”

That said, Jenkins stopped short of promising the movie would definitely going to see the light of day. “I don’t know if it will happen or not,” she admitted. “We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead.”