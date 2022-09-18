Star Wars: 15 Best Jedi of All Time

His calm demeanor was certainly refreshing, and it would have been very interesting to see how that would have been tested within the context of the Clone Wars. Nonetheless, Qui-Gon’s legacy is clear to see in the line of Jedi he inspired. All the best values of Obi-Wan Kenobi were in part influenced by his own master, which were later passed on to Luke Skywalker. There would have been no Return of the Jedi without Qui-Gon.

6. Mara Jade

Mara Jade’s own path began with the Empire, but her adventures with Luke Skywalker changed everything. Saving the galaxy with the rest of the Star Warriors, and eventually learning the ways of the Jedi, Mara was a powerful Force wielder who Legends readers were thrilled to follow in the decades after the Original Trilogy. She’s done everything from smuggling, to serving as a Hand to the Emperor, and even became an important figure in the New Jedi Order.

Those experiences have molded a character who understands the costs of her mistakes and is striving to make a significant difference in the galaxy. Her fate was to fall at the hands of family, fighting against the forces she once stood for in the Second Galactic Civil War. It was a cruel move by Lucasfilm, but one that also capped the life of one of the best characters the books ever produced. To this day, Mara Jade’s absence in Disney canon continues to be a point of major contention among those who miss what this complex hero brought to the table.

5. Rey Skywalker

Rey was, of course, Disney’s first big original Jedi character, and the protagonist of the Sequel Trilogy. While she might not be as experienced as the many other great Jedi of all time, she had to learn fast to combat the First Order. She signifies the birth of a new age for the Jedi (and the franchise), and her journey has inspired a new generation of fans who are falling in love with the galaxy far, far away for the first time.

She was mentored by Leia and Luke Skywalker, but also learned the history and teachings of the Jedi from the Order’s most sacred texts. Her determination to bring back the Jedi to their height will likely define the future of the series, but it’s her morality even in the face of adversity that has made her such a fan favorite. Rey’s responsible for heralding a new age for the Republic and she’s the hero who finally put an end to Palpatine’s reign of terror. No other Jedi can make that claim.

4. Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Disney+ series continued to add to the legacy of the wise mentor first introduced in 1977. Since his debut in A New Hope, Kenobi has lived so many lives: a Padawan at the height of the Republic, a Jedi Master during the Clone Wars, and as the old “wizard” living in the desert tasked with ushering in a new generation of Jedi. Through it all, Obi-Wan reveals himself to be one of the very best examples of what a Jedi Knight should be: selfless, kind, and willing to do whatever it takes to protect those in need.