Speak No Evil and Blair Witch Project Remakes: Blumhouse Risks Repeating the Horror Genre Mistakes It Once Fixed

Under $5 million; no first time directors (unless there’s a named producer); actually good. These used to be the tenets by which Blumhouse built its name. But oh how things have changed. It’s looking increasingly like the little studio that could is making a land grab for virtually every property in horror-dom.

The latest trailer to drop from Blumhouse is for Speak No Evil, a remake of the 2022 Danish film of the same name which caused a big buzz when it hit Shudder for being so utterly and depressingly grim. Blumhouse snapped it up and cast James McAvoy, star of Blumhouse movies Split and Glass, as the central psycho. James Waktins who made similarly nasty and misanthropic horror Eden Lake has directed and the film is set to release in September. That is a pretty speedy turnaround as these things go, but Blumhouse always was agile. McAvoy is good but when was the last time you heard anyone say “the American remake was better”? Speak No Evil will be distributed via Universal which has an ongoing deal with Blumhouse.

Then there’s the news that Blumhouse has now struck a multi-film deal with Lionsgate after working with them on Imaginary. The new deal will begin with another Blair Witch movie. The original was a low budget masterpiece released in 1999 and spawned a sequel in 2001 and a reboot (which was also a sequel) in 2016. So we’re getting more Blair Witch. It’s not clear what else might be included in the deal, but Lionsgate has already expressed interest in rebooting American Psycho and The Dead Zone.

Meanwhile Blumhouse is already rebooting various Universal monsters—-we’ve had the Invisible Man, and Wolfman is next. It’s already done Halloween and The Exorcist. A reboot of The Thing has long been rumored. And earlier in the year a merger was announced between Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster, which means Blumhouse is now partnered with the minds behind the Conjuring Universe too.