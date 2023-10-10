Get Out’s Original Ending Was a Lot Bleaker (and More Truthful)

The audience I saw Get Out with reacted loudly to that scene too, albeit this time with applause and cheers. It’s the ending we wanted… although it’s about a million miles away from where Peele and Kaluuya originally planned.

The Original Get Out Ending

When the British Kaluuya first began chatting with Peele, who at the time was still best known for his and Keegan-Michael Key’s sketch comedy series Key & Peele, one of the things that most artistically appealed to the actor was the nihilistic ending Peele had concocted for the film. In that original scripted and filmed ending, Chris doesn’t just put his hands around Rose’s throat (as seen in the finished film) but kept squeezing until life leaves her eyes. Only then comes the real horror.

As Rose dies, the red and blue glow of police sirens reflect off Chris’ face. But instead of TS-motherfucking-A it is the actual local police force, and two white cops immediately run at Chris with guns, arresting him on the spot. Flash forward six months, and Kaluuya and Howery have a beautifully acted scene together… between bulletproof glass. Rod is visiting Chris some months after he’s been either charged or convicted with murdering white people in the suburbs. Rod is trying to still make sense of what happened that night and get Chris to answer what was going on in the Armitage household. Chris merely pretends that he doesn’t remember.

Finally, he looks his friend in the eye and says, “I’m good. I stopped it. I stopped it.” Chris knows he’ll never get the system to believe that a white family—one so progressive that they celebrated their daughter dating a Black man—was up to some evil. The system might even be complicit in the conspiracy. What matters to Chris though is they cannot send another Black man to the sunken place, even if he personally must endure the physical manifestation of that.

“I wrote this movie in the Obama era and we were in this post-racial lie,” Peele said of the original ending while discussing it during the Blu-ray commentary for Get Out. “This movie was meant to call out the fact that racism is still simmering underneath the surface, so this ending to the movie felt like it was the gut punch that the world needed, because something about it rings very true. And when something rings true in your core, you have to deal with it.”

That dealing with it meant recognizing the system is brutally and even murderously weighted against Black people in the United States, particularly Black men. With the subtlety of a hammer, Peele wanted an ending to show that the system will, of course, take the side of rich white people, and the reality is Chris would probably end up in prison (or worse) “just because of how it looks.” Peele ultimately concluded that he originally saw Chris as a martyr. “Even though he’s in prison like many Black men are unjustly in, his soul is free.”