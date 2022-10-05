Significant Other Is Not the Horror Movie You Think It Is

“We always wanted the shape of it to be just a classic rollercoaster where it’s clicking up, clicking up, and then at the midpoint, you’re just like, ‘Okay, here we go,’” Berk agrees.

It makes Significant Other a difficult film to write about without giving anything away, but there are clues out there for the audience to follow. The first of which is the title, which tells us this is a movie about a relationship. But there’s more to it than that.

“I think the term ‘significant other’ when you view it through just the normal lens, it brings to mind somebody that you’re in love with or whatever,” Olsen says. “And yet, at the same time, it implies that you’re not married. Not all the time, but that’s part of it. But when you view that title through a sci-fi lens, it puts something else into your head.”

The real clue, Olsen says, is not just the title but the font.

“If you see the title just typed in an article, it’s a little different than when you see it on the poster,” he says. “When it’s in a sci-fi font, all of a sudden the idea of ‘significant other’ has an eerie connotation.”

The poster and publicity bring to mind extremely low-fi, almost Blair Witch Project-style horror, but there’s more than that.