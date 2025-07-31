Shin Godzilla Director Reveals Why Those Eyes Are So Adorable

For a long time it seemed like Godzilla would never be scary again. While the most famous of giant movie screen monsters to stomp around a metropolis began as a sober, menacing metaphor for the dangers of nuclear weapons in Ishirō Honda’s 1954 masterpiece that started it all, the Big G soon became a creature of adoration and even humor for generations of children.

The way that Shinji Higuchi tells it when he steps into our studio at San Diego Comic-Con, the filmmaker was even asked constantly by friends and colleagues who Godzilla was going to fight next after Higuchi earned the chance to co-direct the first Japanese Godzilla movie in over a decade.

“Whether it’s King Ghidorah or Mechagodzilla, there is going to be some kind of antagonist for Godzilla,” Higuchi says of the conventional wisdom in the 2000s and 2010s. “This almost becomes a formula, and I wanted to break that mold.”

The break occurred brutally and spectacularly in Shin Godzilla, Hideaki Anno and Higuchi’s deliberate throwback to the 1954 original wherein Godzilla represented a metaphor for something much more recent and scarring to the cultural Japanese psyche: institutional paralysis and inaction in the face of catastrophe. Deliberately inspired by the tragedy of the Fukushima nuclear power plant meltdown, and the inadequate response to the disaster thereafter, Higuchi and Anno made Godzilla feel modern, urgent, and chilling—paving the way for the rebirth of monstrous Godzilla in new films like the searing Godzilla Minus One.