The Sexy Monster and Girl Trope: The Many Movies That Said Dead Is Better

Love can come in many forms, and in horror movies, anything that has a beating heart can make for an affectionate partner. Think about it: hairy beasts, grotesque flies, glistening vampires, and other creatures have proven time and again to be better romantic partners than actual humans. Many of these entries are the perfect lover boys who gave definition to the horror romance subgenre, whether it be creatures who bite, claw, roar, growl, or what have you. You hear, fellas, you need to become as potent as Edward Cullen or Lisa Frankenstein’s monster!

In that vein, last weekend’s weekend’s Your Monster, starring Tommy Dewey and Melissa Barrera, entered the pantheon just in time for Halloween. So now is a better time than ever to take a look back at the many horror romances in cinema history that struck a chord.

Twilight

A moody midwestern setting is the perfect backdrop for a Gothic romance between a lonely girl and a glistening vampire. Primarily in the initial installment of Twilight, Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward’s angsty romance, which only a Hot Topic teen could love, struck the hearts of girls across the nation. Who else wouldn’t fall for a vampire who looks like Robert Pattinson and saves you from getting slammed by a car, takes you on a flight through the woods, and plays a game of baseball with their fellow bloodsucking homies? It might be the most 2000s teen romance of them all, and yet these two’s budding and brooding romance is one for the ages. Besides diamonds—and their shiny boy vampire brethren—are a girl’s best friend.

Beauty and the Beast

The tale is as old as time, and a romance so strong, it had everyone insanely disappointed when the human version wasn’t as hot as the beast form. Animator Glen Keane didn’t know he was cooking so hard with that character design on this one. Anywho, the love between The Beast and Belle is so deep, it defied societal norms. And by that, I mean it became the first animated film to get a Best Picture Oscar nomination.