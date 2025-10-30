Scream 7 Trailer Keeps Its Biggest Returning Character Off Screen

Scream fans are gonna be so mad at Stu Macher. After Billy Loomis (sort of) returned for the legacy sequels Scream (2022) and Scream VI, the other original Ghostface is set to show up in Scream 7. And yet, while the first trailer for the latest slasher entry features plenty of familiar faces, we don’t see Stu at all.

The most important of those familiar faces is that of Neve Campbell, who is back as final girl Sidney Prescott. Sidney has left Woodsboro for a new town and a new life, complete with her husband Mark (Evans, apparently, played by Joel McHale, and not Patrick Dempsey’s character from Scream 3, Mark Kincaid) and her daughter Tatum (Isabel May), named of course for Rose McGowan’s ill-fated character from the first film. While Ghostface hunts mother and daughter, Sidney gets some help from other recognizable characters, including Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown as siblings Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin, as well as the ever-present Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox).

Scream 7 also features the metatextual elements that have made the franchise a favorite. At the start of the trailer, we see a pair of influencer-coded young people visiting Sidney’s Woodsboro home, now turned into “the psycho killer B&B,” complete with a motion sensor activated Ghostface.

Less clear is the trailer’s central tease. When Sidney stands up to the Ghostface taunting her on the phone by accusing him of hiding behind a mask and a voice-changer, the killer declares, “I’m not hiding Sidney… Not this time.” But, you know, the killer is hiding. Because they’re wearing a mask. And using a voice changer.