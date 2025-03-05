Scream 7: Dewey Return Is a Chance to Do Right by the Character

Sidney Prescott is in trouble. The night after two of her classmates get murdered by a masked killer, this Neve Campbell heroine has been summoned to speak with her principal. The Woodsboro Sheriff’s department, it seems, wants to ask Sid about the murders and their similarities with her own mother’s violent end. Unnerved, Sidney enters the office looking for a familiar face. She finds one in her principal (Henry Winkler), and another in the sheriff’s hapless deputy, the older brother of her best friend Tatum (Rose McGowan). “Dewey,” she smiles while greeting him.

“That’s Deputy Riley in here, Sid,” the babyfaced man in a uniform nervously answers.

This scene from 1996’s Scream establishes the eternal struggle of Deputy Dewey Riley, one of the mainstay characters of the iconic slasher franchise. Played by David Arquette, Deputy Dewey always wanted to be a hero but could never could get the respect he craved or needed to become that guy. And with good reason, given his tendency to bumble around the various Ghostfaces instead of actually stopping them. Even so, Dewey endeared himself to audiences because he always tried his best and always did the right thing. It was such a winsome vibe that audience love for the character in test screenings caused Wes Craven to change the ending so Dewey survived his stabbing at the climax of the film. The quality also won the heart of the cynical newscaster Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox).

That good-hearted affability didn’t even go away after his marriage to Gale evaporated in the sequels, leaving him a burnout who drinks away his troubles at a trailer park in the 2022 “requel,” Scream. But the dissolution of the Dewey-Gale partnership did change the trajectory of the character, making someone who was created to be comic relief a suddenly grizzled, serious figure, who heroically sacrifices himself to help sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega) escape.