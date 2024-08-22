Ryan Reynolds Has a Point: Wesley Snipes’ Blade Would Be Great in the MCU

But if there was, it seems the hatchet was buried when Snipes reprised the role of Blade for an extended cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, complete with a fourth-wall-breaking gag at those old Hollywood gossips when Snipes’ Blade hisses, “I don’t like you,” and Reynolds’ Deadpool fires back, “You never did.”

If that’s true, the dynamic has obviously changed. As with all the actors of beloved (or at least infamous) 2000s and 2010s superhero movies who showed up for an extended bit in Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds has been singing Snipes’ praises on all social media platforms. This includes when he celebrated Snipes’ legacy on Aug. 5 by posting, “There is no Fox Marvel universe without Blade first creating a market. He is Marvel Daddy. Please share for a Logan-like send off.”

In recent years, Reynolds has become as famous for his brand-building and social media marketing strategies as he is for wearing red and black onesies on screen. And while his testimonials seemed genuine, they were also smart post-release Deadpool 3 promotion. But that initial praise for Snipes appears to be more than just marketing; he seems to be genuinely using his knack for social media triangulation to drum up interest for an old co-worker returning to the role of Blade. Which makes the inclusion of Snipes’ line in Deadpool & Wolverine where he says, “There’s only ever going to be one Blade,” all the more interesting in retrospect.

It seems Snipes’ recent insistence that there’s always been real love between the co-stars is based on something real. It would also appear, from the outside, Reynolds is putting genuine pressure on Marvel to bring Snipes back for a full-fledged Blade 4 (or at least hoping to get fan enthusiasm for the idea on the industry’s radar). And we have to admit this makes a lot of sense to us, not least of all because this writer is of an age where Snipes’ turn as the Daywalker was my first introduction to a Marvel hero in a movie (albeit on Starz, because I was too young to go see an R-rated movie on the big screen).

If THR’s June report on the progress of the Blade movie is accurate, with the paper suggesting there is a disagreement between the studio and the actor, the latter of which supposedly sees Blade as an opportunity to do his “own Black Panther,” then it seems quite probable that project is stalled in the water. Blade has never been a cultural phenomenon character with four-quadrant, PG-13 appeal. However, if Disney is serious about producing more R-rated genre movies not just like Deadpool & Wolverine but also Logan or, for that matter, Alien: Romulus, which opened at $42 million on an $80 million budget this past weekend, then Blade is a perfect character to revisit in that more economical, adult-leaning space.

Blade is a Kung-fu fighting vampire hunter, with all the blood and mayhem that concept entails. While the antihero has some roots in all-age comics after being created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan in The Tomb of Dracula #10, in the popular imagination… he is Wesley Snipes wielding a silver sword as he cuts bloodsuckers in half and quips, “Some motherfuckers are always trying to ice skate uphill.”