True Story and the Diverse Career of Wesley Snipes

“Man, you know something, I think there is a lot going on with Kevin,” Snipes whispers. “I mean, he tells [us] that the origin of the idea for this project was him calling [executive producer and writer] Eric Newman and telling him, ‘Hey man, I’m going to kill somebody. I need you to write something for me to kill somebody.’” Snipes adds: “I think this may be a therapy session for Kevin. The things that he wanted to say to a couple of people out there that he wasn’t able to say, or couldn’t say without being sued. So he put it in a movie.”

The series, which premiered on Netflix last month, is Snipes’ latest foray into the realm of streaming and his first in the long-form format after contributing to his career renaissance with a scene-stealing role in 2019’s Dolemite Is My Name. In that Eddie Murphy-led picture, Snipes played an old school character actor who could (and would) brag about working with the likes of Roman Polanski… in a bit part as an elevator operator.

The real Snipes has worked with legends of all stripes, in all mediums, and can be proudly old-school. Growing up in the Bronx, he attended Manhattan’s School of Performing Arts (now LaGuardia High School), which was featured in the film Fame. He’s been classically trained in dance, stage, and martial arts. And yet speaking with him reveals a thoughtful but enthusiastic reverence for all genres and mediums, and roles as eclectic as leading Lee’s interracial drama Jungle Fever (1991) and his star-making turn in the comedy Major League (1989). In the latter he plays Willie Mays Hayes, a ballplayer who can show up to spring training in his pajamas and still look cool as he rounds third base. “I like to mix it up like that, and keep my skill set [fresh],” Snipes admits. “I’m still stuck in that mid-’80s repertory theater mindset. How cool is it to do it in films though? That’s the cool part.”

And despite his reputation, at times, for being a “Method” actor, Snipes is quick to note he has always been able to separate himself from the character he’s playing when the curtain comes down or the camera stops rolling.

“I learned very early on to keep some separation [from my characters],” Snipes says. “When it’s time to go into work and to go to perform, we lock in and we load. But when it’s time to go home and relax, and be yourself, be the person, the family member that people recognize. And you let all of that stuff from the movies go.”

One of his early teachers in this regard may have been De Niro. The two only worked together once, in The Fan, a film where Snipes played another ballplayer, this one oblivious that he had one fan (De Niro) whose passion was turning him into a full-fledged stalker. The film came out in 1996, and Snipes credits it as a learning experience.