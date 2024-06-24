The Rush Hour Movies Never Did Right by Jackie Chan

Ironically, Jackie Chan also made his career also inviting jokes at his characters’ expense. A devotee of silent movie star Buster Keaton, Chan understands that the power of a stunt lies in its stakes. In Chinese movies such as Drunken Master or Police Story, Chan doesn’t just pull off cool stunts, but he also shows the viewers how scared or nervous they make him.

Take a sequence from 1996’s First Strike, in which a misunderstanding results in a gang of toughs assaulting Chan’s character (helpfully named “Jackie” in the English dub). Desperate to avoid a conflict or, at least, refrain from hurting his assailants, Jackie merely defends himself from the onslaught. Between intervals of punches and kicks by the attackers, Jackie holds up his hands in desperation, begging them to stop. When he dives over and under chairs tossed at him or swings a table at the attackers, Jackie acts in defense.

The sequence climaxes with Jackie fighting off his opponents with only a ladder. It’s an amazing moment, with Chan opening and closing the ladder to push people away, rolling it over his back, and diving between it. The sequence features very few cuts, letting us see how Chan really does the insane things his characters pull off.

Yet as awesome as it is, the ladder sequence isn’t about how Jackie is unstoppable. Rather he stops to wince in pain when his fingers get caught in the ladder. After fending everyone off, he strikes an awesome pose that is immediately broken when he needs to wiggle his hurting fingers. And then he plops down on the ladder, refusing to do more.

By showing the viewer how scared and hurt he gets, Chan raises the stakes of the stunts. It brings the audience in on the making of the stunt, wowing us with the cool moves that Chan can pull off while also letting us laugh at the ridiculous mistakes he makes along the way.

But when Carter yells at Lee about understanding his words, Chan just has to stand there with a dumb smile, making him the dull straight man to Tucker’s gag. It’s virtually the dynamic of all three Rush Hour movies.