The Many Ways Bruce Lee’s Enter the Dragon Changed Martial Arts Movies Forever

When Enter the Dragon was first released, it was like nothing America had ever seen before. Lee’s onscreen presence was positively magnetic. And it was the first time an Asian male had been represented so powerfully, and as so sexy, by Hollywood. The timing helped. The ‘70s were the perfect time for Bruce ‘the Little Dragon’ Lee to enter the West. And in his legacy, martial arts films changed forever.

The Kung Fu Craze of the 1970s

Enter the Dragon wasn’t the first Kung Fu film to make it to American shores. Just four months prior, Five Fingers of Death was distributed in the U.S. A product of the legendary Kung Fu movie grindhouse Shaw Brothers Studio, Five Fingers of Death starred Lo Lieh, who typically played villains, as the film’s antihero. It’s a gratuitously bloody film, especially for those days, and it performed well for a foreign film in Western markets. It’s unlikely international distribution coat-tailed on television show Kung Fu, which premiered in late 1972. Starring David Carradine, who coincidentally went to high school in Oakland near where Lee would open one of his first Kung Fu schools, Kung Fu became one of the most popular television shows of the early ‘70s.

For years, there was a persistent rumor that Kung Fu was originally Bruce Lee’s idea and that the producers stole it in order to replace Lee with a white actor. There is evidence that Lee had been considered for the role of Caine, a notion that Carradine perpetuated in his book Spirit of Shaolin. However, in Matthew Polly’s comprehensive biography Bruce Lee: A Life, plenty of evidence is presented to show that the character of Caine was a parallel development. Lee did write a treatment about a Kung Fu master set in the old west around the same time that Kung Fu was being developed, but that was a different character named Ah Sahm.

Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, used that original treatment of Ah Sahm to develop the series Warrior, which is currently in its third season on Max. Ironically, Warrior ran contiguously with CW’s redux series Kung Fu, but Kung Fu was canceled last May. Warrior has yet to be renewed for what would be its fourth season.

While Lee is renowned as a martial arts movie star, he only saw three of his martial arts films make it to the silver screen. The others were The Big Boss (1971), Fist of Fury (1972), and The Way of the Dragon (1972). The Way of the Dragon was the most interesting because it was written, directed and choreographed by Lee (The Big Boss was only partially choreographed by Lee and it shows). The Way of the Dragon also contains the epic duel between Lee and Chuck Norris, which is considered by many to be the greatest cinematic fight scene of all time. Following Lee’s death, it was retitled Return of the Dragon and released to the United States in 1974 to capitalize on the success of Enter the Dragon.

Lee was working on another project, Game of Death, but he paused production to make Enter the Dragon, so it was left unfinished. In another effort to capitalize on Lee, Game of Death was completed in 1978 using impersonators, clips from other films, some deplorable “special effects,” and shockingly, actual footage from Lee’s funeral. There’s only about 11 minutes of unseen footage that Lee shot exclusively for the film, including some of his most brilliant fight scenes.