The 48 Hrs. Scene That Made Eddie Murphy a Movie Star

The Clock is Ticking on 48 Hrs.

To solve a case in forty-eight hours, a tough cop needs the help of a hardened criminal. That’s the simple premise that producer Lawrence Gordon came up with for a movie that he pitched to action director Walter Hill, as the duo were making the Charles Bronson and James Coburn two-hander Hard Times. As the idea bounced around between writers, directors, and studios, it eventually became a Clint Eastwood vehicle called Loan Out. “But he didn’t want to be a cop,” Hill told author Nick de Semlyen in the book Wild and Crazy Guys. “He already had the Dirty Harry franchise.”

The project finally landed at Paramount Pictures, which had Nick Nolte under contract for one more movie, with Hill as the director of the project. Now called 48 Hrs., the project starred Nolte as San Francisco Inspector Jack Cates on the trail of violent escaped criminals Albert Ganz (James Remar) and Billy Bear (Sonny Landham). Desperate to stop the duo’s violent rampage, Cates checks out from prison Ganz’s former associate, a fast-talking criminal, first called Willie Biggs in the script.

Hill originally wanted Richard Pryor for the role and then Gregory Hines for the criminal role, hoping that he could make for a more improv-heavy movie with plenty of chemistry between the leads. But Hill’s girlfriend at the time, an agent named Hildy Gottlieb, had a client she wanted him to check out. Hill saw the value in Murphy, but worried about giving such a fresh actor a part this big. According to Semlyen’s book, Hill expected that his main star would have to make up for Murphy’s shortcomings as a much greener performer.

“It’s going to be like acting with a kid or a dog,” Hill told Nolte before shooting began. “You’ve got to be good every take, because the one take he’s great, that’s the one we’re going to print.”

Much to his own chagrin, Hill was right. At first.

Setting Torchy’s on Fire

Eddie Murphy had no energy. That was the way Paramount felt when they watched the dailies from 48 Hrs. In place of the electric guy they saw on television, they saw a fine, but unremarkable, young actor lagging behind Nolte.