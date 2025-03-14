Robin Hood Actors Ranked from Dull to Dashing

7. Douglas Fairbanks in Robin Hood (1922)

The one Robin Hood who never had to worry about his accent! This 1922 silent film more or less created the modern legend of Robin Hood as we know it, and then the Errol Flynn talkie from 1938 popularised it. With no spoken dialogue and limited dialogue on cards, Fairbanks’ Robin can’t embrace the witty patter of later Robin Hoods, so he has to lean heavily into the swashbuckling action instead. The action, pre-Hays Code (content guidelines self-imposed by Hollywood studies between 1934 and 1968), is frenetic, energetic, and surprisingly brutal in places. Fairbanks’ Robin laughs gleefully at people he is shooting at, which is an attempt to get his humour and general joie de vivre across without dialogue but does come across as a tiny bit sadistic. Even so, Fairbanks’ pointy-hatted, athletic Robin is the forerunner of all the modern Robin Hoods, and deserves to be recognised as such.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

6. Tom Riley in Doctor Who: Robot of Sherwood

Tom Riley’s Robin has a difficult job to do throughout this episode of Doctor Who, because his existence is designed to bring up the question of whether Robin Hood is a completely fictional legend, or a real person. The Twelfth Doctor is absolutely convinced that Robin Hood is just a story, and when he meets him, he assumes something strange, probably involving aliens, is going on. The rather brilliant twist is that this completely typical Robin Hood, with his jaunty hat, green outfit, bow and arrow, and his charming, witty, and flirty personality, is actually a real historical person, much to the Doctor’s surprise. This means that Riley has to play a very stereotypical version of the character, while keeping him just grounded enough that the reveal works, a difficult job that he pulls off very effectively.

5. Cary Elwes in Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Although the main target of this classic Mel Brooks spoof is 1991’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Elwes’ Robin has hints of other Robin Hoods in his character as well, especially Errol Flynn’s famous swashbuckler. Elwes’ Robin is just the right balance of silly and competent, daft and sincere, for a satirical lead. As his character points out in one of his most famous lines, being English, he can indeed speak in a perfect English accent (“unlike some other Robin Hoods”) and he does a pretty good impression of Winston Churchill when giving a speech as well.

4. Michael Praed in Robin of Sherwood

Another show that was many viewers’ first introduction to the legend, Robin of Sherwood is a more serious take on the story. The early ballads of Robin Hood are unusual in that they include little to no material that is magical or fantastical (unlike, for example, stories about King Arthur). The makers of Robin of Sherwood obviously thought that was a major flaw and introduced elements of early British paganism and mythology into the story, like the mysterious figure of Herne the Hunter. Fitting into this more mystical and gritty take, Michael Praed’s Robin is a much more serious figure than most. The twinkle in his eye is less present, and this Robin certainly won’t be cackling with laughter while shooting at people like Fairbanks. Praed’s Robin is more quietly heroic, and the action is more serious and dangerous. It’s a good performance and a refreshing and interesting take on the character, but a Robin Hood who is this serious will always be missing some of that essential sparkle that makes him fun.

3. Sean Connery in Robin and Marian

Stories about Robin Hood’s death go back to the earliest ballads. This is not the only version of the story on this list that kills him off – the BBC’s Robin Hood ended their show that way, having already shocked viewers by killing off Maid Marian, and Robin of Sherwood make a virtue of Praed leaving at the end of season two by having his Robin of Loxley be killed and replaced by Sean’s own son Jason Connery’s Robert of Huntingdon. But Robin and Marian is the version that is closest to the plot of those early ballads, and it features a much older Robin Hood and Maid Marian (played by Audrey Hepburn). Connery the Elder’s Robin – complete with Scottish accent, of course – is a more complex and melancholic take on the character, but Connery’s performance keeps a bit of a twinkle in his eye that suggests he was once the joyful, larger than life character we all know and love.

2. Kevin Costner in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Kevin Reynolds, the director of Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, caught something that Ridley Scott missed when he made his 2010 version of this story. Robin Hood’s accent only matters if it’s distractingly bad. Costner had attempted an English accent at first, but when Reynolds realised the results were less than convincing, he switched to using Costner’s natural American accent instead (which, historians of language have suggested, might be closer to a medieval English accent anyway!). Accent out of the way, Costner’s Robin Hood was a runaway success because he blends the four essential aspects of the character beautifully – action and over-the-top heroics (launch him from a catapult!), romance, a witty and twinkly sense of humour, and the ability to emote seriously and dramatically when needed. Where Fairbanks is not quite serious enough, Praed is too serious, Connery’s older Robin a bit less action-oriented, and Elwes’ spoof not quite as sincerely romantic as his Princess Bride character, Costner’s much-mocked American Robin Hood may not be good at geography (Hadrian’s Wall is not en route to Sherwood Forest from the south coast) but he is an almost perfect blend of the legendary character’s essential qualities. Almost, but not quite…