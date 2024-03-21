Road House 2024 Is Exactly the Type of Movie That Belongs in Theaters

Road House, Not the Movie House

The overwhelming majority of people will watch Road House streaming on Amazon. A few people got to see it in a theater when Road House premiered at South by Southwest. But director Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) is not one of them.

Liman made a show of dropping out of his movie’s premier to protest against the fact that MGM, the venerable movie studio now owned by Amazon, sent his movie straight to streaming. “The facts,” Liman wrote in an op-ed for Deadline. “I signed up to make a theatrical motion picture for MGM. Amazon bought MGM. Amazon said make a great film and we will see what happens. I made a great film.” Liman’s star Gyllenhaal calls his claims into question, telling Total Film that “Amazon was always clear that it was streaming.”

The facts of these contract negations don’t matter for most movie fans. What matters is how we watch movies. Amazon does have a history of giving the films it distributes a theatrical run, allowing The Big Sick, You Were Never Really Here, and The Sound of Metal to play in front of crowds for a few weeks before added to the streaming rotation. At the same time, Amazon competes with Netflix and Warner Brothers to create a viable streaming service, they not only try to curate a compelling library (thus, Amazon’s purchase of MGM), but also try to create new works that can only be accessed through them.

It’s easy to see why streamers like Amazon or Netflix want to keep their movies out of theaters. They want us to subscribe and give them money every month or year, not shell out $15 one time to pick and choose.

But it’s more important to see why movie fans want to preserve the theatrical experience. Even as theaters get worse and worse, subjecting us to twenty minutes of soda commercials and then thirty minutes of trailers we already watched online before getting to the actual movie, the communal element cannot be beaten.

Some movies work better when watched with a crowd, even if that crowd includes loud snackers, phone checkers, and seat kickers. And Road House is absolutely one of them.