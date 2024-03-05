Why the Edge of Tomorrow Director Hated the Title (And How It Changed for DVD)

The name was first changed from All You Need Is Kill to Edge of Tomorrow just as filming wrapped up in mid-2013. Warner Bros. Sue Kroll, the president of marketing at the time, told Variety that “negative chatter” about the word “kill” prompted the change, while producer Erwin Stoff explained to The Hollywood Reporter that “the word ‘kill’ in a title is very tricky in today’s world… We see it enough in kind of real newspaper headlines, and I don’t think we need to see it when we’re looking at a movie.”

Doug Liman didn’t care for the title All You Need Is Kill either, telling your very own Den of Geek in 2017 that “I was making a comedy, an action comedy, and All You Need Is Kill didn’t feel like it was the tone of the movie I had made.” But Liman also wasn’t enamored with Edge of Tomorrow either. Instead he had his own preferred title: Live Die Repeat. Despite his best efforts, however, the studio rejected that as well (maybe they thought “die” was just as problematic as “kill”?) and the film went into theaters as Edge of Tomorrow, although the tagline “Live Die Repeat” featured prominently in posters and advertising.

Live. Die. Retitle.

As mentioned earlier, Edge of Tomorrow was not a complete dud at the box office but not a sparkling hit either, and Doug Liman told Den of Geek where he thought the blame might partially lie at the time.

“When the film came out and people loved it but the box office wasn’t as good as it should have been, I really railed into the executive at Warner Bros who’d insisted that Edge of Tomorrow was the better title,” he recalled. He also added that he “committed the cardinal sin of telling somebody in Hollywood when they’re wrong.”

Even though Liman said he had to eventually apologize to that exec for calling them out, something odd happened when it came time to release Edge of Tomorrow on Blu-ray and DVD later that year. “They started titling it the title I always thought it should have, which is Live Die Repeat,” he said. Sort of. The packaging for the home video release of the film placed an even greater emphasis on that tagline rather than the actual title of the movie, giving the impression that the film had been renamed. In some cases, digital retailers such as iTunes even promoted the release as Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow.

The box for the physical discs had the words “Live Die Repeat” in large letters down the front cover, with “Cruise/Blunt/Edge Of Tomorrow” shoved together in a single line at the bottom of the artwork. And that’s how Edge of Tomorrow looked on store shelves for the next eight years and until 2022, when the film was released on 4K UHD with its original title restored to the top of the cover art (although “Live Die Repeat” is featured heavily in the background).