 19 Post-Credits Scenes That Led to Nowhere

Kelsey Grammer was fine as Beast and Elliot Page’s Kitty Pryde was also a welcome addition, but Vinnie Jones’ Juggernaut ended up one of the lasting memories of the movie, and for all the wrong reasons. Lacking the emotional depth of its predecessors, Last Stand might have been action-packed but there was almost too much to pack in. Not content with focusing on a plotline about a mutant cure, the film also covers the Jean Grey/Phoenix saga to limited effect. By the end, it felt like the writers were trying to reset things. Magneto got his powers back by the end while a post-credits scene revealed that Xavier had, somehow, survived. Unfortunately, this particular timeline was dead in the water.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

The original big screen incarnation of the Fantastic Four—not including Roger Corman’s legendary low-rent version from the early ‘90s—was lucky to land a sequel in the first place. Big, dumb, but also kind of fun thanks, in part, to the efforts of a young Chris Evans as Johnny Storm and Michael Chiklis as the Thing, this origin story film painted the four Marvel icons in broad strokes. But despite the so-so reaction, many hoped for bigger and better things the second time round, especially once word got out that the movie would feature the Silver Surfer.

Yet the resulting film doubled down on the bland tone of the original. The Silver Surfer (Doug Jones, voiced by Laurence Fishburne) was a largely forgettable presence but it was even worse for his master Galactus. Considered by many as one of the most powerful villains in the entire Marvel universe, the decision to reduce him to little more than a big cloud was not only a big mistake but hinted at the shape of similarly bland superhero movie villains to come.

Though Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer was clearly interested in continuing the adventures of Reed Richards and company, it also laid the groundwork for a Silver Surfer spin-off with a scene that appears during the credits showing the Silver Surfer floating, lifeless through space, before being awoken by his returning board. Unfortunately, there was little appetite for a Silver Surfer movie, or another Fantastic Four, for that matter, thus bringing an end to this brief chapter of the franchise.

Land of the Lost (2009)

Will Ferrell already had a bad track record for remaking classic TV shows to underwhelming effect with 2005’s Bewitched. Even so, he was able to sink to a new low four years later with Land of the Lost, a desperately unfunny update of the hit 1970s series of the same name. Not even the presence of the usually reliable Danny McBride could inject genuine laughs into this big screen update.

It didn’t help that the movie veered away from much of what made the original show so popular. The fun, kid friendly tone of the series was replaced by an overreliance on campy humor while the spectacular stop-motion effects of the show were swapped out for computer-animated buffoonery that has somehow aged worse than the effects seen in the 1970s version. Despite the misfiring gags, someone obviously sensed an opportunity to build a franchise.