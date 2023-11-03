Priscilla: The True Story of Elvis’ Hangups About Sex and Virginity

Priscilla’s own parents expressed displeasure when the older, world-famous man came to ask for permission to date their teenage daughter. Elvis played up his Southern charm and despite their reservations, Priscilla was allowed to be chauffeured to and from Elvis’ house multiple nights a week. Readers of Priscilla Presley’s memoir might get the idea that Priscilla’s parents were also a little starstruck, at best, and perhaps a bit willing to see if the proximity to Elvis’ fame brought financial opportunity. It was certainly not a typical arrangement, despite how modern audiences might excuse the age-gap courtship as such. One could especially think that behavior typical of many past rock stars and their alleged underage girlfriends, such as Presley contemporary Jerry Lee Lewis and ‘70s rockers like David Bowie, Eric Clapton, and Steven Tyler.

Elvis always had people at his house, and was almost incapable of being alone. His small parties would last late into night and end in a similar way: Priscilla sneaking off to wait for Elvis in his bedroom where the pair would talk. Distant from the pulse of American pop culture at the time, Presley would often ask Priscilla for her opinions as a member of his target fan demographic. Surrounded by his trusted friends and business advisors (and no shortage of hanger-ons), Priscilla competed for attention with other potential romantic rivals and fought off advances from older men in Elvis’ inner circle, including a scary physical assault on a late night drive back to her parents’ home—an incident notably absent in Coppola’s Priscilla film.

When Elvis heard about the appalling behavior of his “friend” in real life, Priscilla got a glimpse of how protective he could be toward the girl he often called his “Little One.”

Why Elvis Refused to Have Sex

While Priscilla felt ready to take their relationship to a more adult place, Elvis allegedly, repeatedly demurred for years. He had a strong Pentecostal Christian background and his ideas on feminine purity seem in line with conservative teachings at the church. While he made no promise to marry Priscilla when she was still underage, he often told her that his wife needed to be a virgin and that their time for sex would happen eventually. And he also stressed that Priscilla needed to be untouched by other men while they were apart. He “would know,” he insisted, if she had been unfaithful with her body.

The irony was that, according to Priscilla—and anyone with access to television or newspapers at the time—Elvis had numerous romantic entanglements. He had a girlfriend in America while he was stationed in Germany and had been linked to co-stars that included Nancy Sinatra and, most famously, his Viva Las Vegas co-star Ann-Margret, an affair so infamously public that its reverberations reach the walls of Graceland in Coppola’s film.

When his mandatory military service was complete and Elvis was about to return home, the affair with Priscilla seemed to be drawing to a close. However, Elvis continued to call and send love letters throughout the following two years, and after much heated discussion with Priscilla’s parents, the now 17-year-old Priscilla was flown first-class to Los Angeles for Christmas.